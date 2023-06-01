Quanergy : appoints John Moran as Vice President of Operations

Quanergy appoints new Vice President of Operations

SAN JOSE; June 1, 2023 - John Moran joins Quanergy Solutions as the Vice President of Operations. John Moran is a highly experienced executive leader in the fields of Engineering & New Product Engineering (NPI) Management, Business Operations, Shared and Central Engineering, and Quality Assurance.

Prior to joining the Quanergy Executive Leadership Team he held multiple executive leadership roles at Cisco, leading engineering operations, program management, quality, escalations, customer satisfaction, supply continuity, value engineering, and product realization.

John oversaw operations for Cisco's entire Core networking equipment portfolio spanning Data Center, Cloud Networking, Wireless, Service Provider routing, access and optical, as well as Enterprise routing and switching, IoT, and Small Business. He also served on Cisco's Emerging Talent Council, Contingent Labor Council, Values Engineering Board, and Mercer University's National Engineering Advisory Board, while also serving as Cisco's Executive Champion for inclusion and diversity, emerging talent, quality, and value engineering.

He is also the founder of Cisco's first ever Global Designer's Conference: Develop@Cisco. John holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mercer University, where upon graduation he was commissioned as a US Army Aviation Officer and attended US Aviation Flight school. Upon graduation, John was assigned to his first of many operational assignments for the Army. John has been deployed for three combat tours and received numerous military awards and commendations.

John also has certification as: Six Sigma Black Belt, Master Program Manager Professional, Master Lean Six Sigma, Combined Logistics Advance Course (US Army).

"To meet the growing demand for our breakthrough LiDAR solutions we are accelerating our sales, marketing, product development and operational investment and processes." Enzo Signore, CEO, Board Director of Quanergy Solutions, Inc. said: "John Moran brings unparalleled leadership and a wealth of very efficient, rigorous, large scale NPI, Operational and Supply Chain experience that will be instrumental to rapidly and profitably grow Quanergy's business."

About Quanergy

Quanergy's mission is to enhance people's experiences and safety by enabling a new generation of automation processes in the physical security, industrial automation, and smart spaces markets. Quanergy's industry-leading price/performance smart LiDAR solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers and over 50 partners across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.