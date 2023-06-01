Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Quanergy Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNGYQ   US74764U2033

QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.

(QNGYQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:38:13 2023-06-01 pm EDT
0.0300 USD   -18.92%
02:41pQuanergy : appoints John Moran as Vice President of Operations
PU
05/26Quanergy : Monthly Operating Report, for the period covering April 01, 2023 through April 30, 2023, filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware - Form 8-K
PU
05/09Quanergy : Monthly Operating Report, for the period covering March 01, 2023 through March 31, 2023, filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quanergy : appoints John Moran as Vice President of Operations

06/01/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 01, 2023 Quanergy appoints John Moran as Vice President of Operations

Quanergy appoints new Vice President of Operations

SAN JOSE; June 1, 2023 - John Moran joins Quanergy Solutions as the Vice President of Operations. John Moran is a highly experienced executive leader in the fields of Engineering & New Product Engineering (NPI) Management, Business Operations, Shared and Central Engineering, and Quality Assurance.

Prior to joining the Quanergy Executive Leadership Team he held multiple executive leadership roles at Cisco, leading engineering operations, program management, quality, escalations, customer satisfaction, supply continuity, value engineering, and product realization.

John oversaw operations for Cisco's entire Core networking equipment portfolio spanning Data Center, Cloud Networking, Wireless, Service Provider routing, access and optical, as well as Enterprise routing and switching, IoT, and Small Business. He also served on Cisco's Emerging Talent Council, Contingent Labor Council, Values Engineering Board, and Mercer University's National Engineering Advisory Board, while also serving as Cisco's Executive Champion for inclusion and diversity, emerging talent, quality, and value engineering.

He is also the founder of Cisco's first ever Global Designer's Conference: Develop@Cisco. John holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mercer University, where upon graduation he was commissioned as a US Army Aviation Officer and attended US Aviation Flight school. Upon graduation, John was assigned to his first of many operational assignments for the Army. John has been deployed for three combat tours and received numerous military awards and commendations.

John also has certification as: Six Sigma Black Belt, Master Program Manager Professional, Master Lean Six Sigma, Combined Logistics Advance Course (US Army).

"To meet the growing demand for our breakthrough LiDAR solutions we are accelerating our sales, marketing, product development and operational investment and processes." Enzo Signore, CEO, Board Director of Quanergy Solutions, Inc. said: "John Moran brings unparalleled leadership and a wealth of very efficient, rigorous, large scale NPI, Operational and Supply Chain experience that will be instrumental to rapidly and profitably grow Quanergy's business."

About Quanergy

Quanergy's mission is to enhance people's experiences and safety by enabling a new generation of automation processes in the physical security, industrial automation, and smart spaces markets. Quanergy's industry-leading price/performance smart LiDAR solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers and over 50 partners across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Quanergy Systems Inc. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 18:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
02:41pQuanergy : appoints John Moran as Vice President of Operations
PU
05/26Quanergy : Monthly Operating Report, for the period covering April 01, 2023 through April ..
PU
05/09Quanergy : Monthly Operating Report, for the period covering March 01, 2023 through March ..
PU
03/28Quanergy : Monthly Operating Report, for the period covering February 01, 2023 through Feb..
PU
03/15First Motion for Exclusivity Period Extension Approved For Quanergy Systems, Inc.
CI
03/06First Motion for Exclusivity Period Extension Filed by Quanergy Systems, Inc.
CI
02/06Quanergy Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/06ROLISI, LLC enetered into an asset purchase agreeme..
CI
02/01Motion for Asset Sale Approved for Quanergy Systems, Inc.
CI
01/27Certain Common Stock of Quanergy Systems, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,93 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,60 M 0,60 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2 409x
EV / Sales 2021 1 769x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 258%
Chart QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Quanergy Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Kennedy Non-Executive Chairman
Tamer Hassanein President
Patrick Archambault Chief Financial Officer
Ross Taylor Vice President-Software Engineering
Kevin Amiri Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-28.16%1
NVIDIA CORPORATION158.89%935 684
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.85%470 389
BROADCOM INC.44.50%336 858
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.82.51%190 361
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.24%157 823
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer