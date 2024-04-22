QUANEX TO ACQUIRE TYMAN
A P R I L 2 2 , 2 0 2 4
TODAY 'S PRESEN TERS
George Wilson
Chairman of the Board,
President and CEO
Scott Zuelhke
Senior Vice President,
CFO and Treasurer
T RAN SACTION OVERVIEW
OFFER
CONSIDERATION
DIVIDEND
FINANCING
- Recommended cash and share offer valuing Tyman at approximately $1.1 billion(1) in enterprise value
- Under the terms of the Acquisition, Tyman shareholders will receive 400.0 pence per each Tyman share they own, a 35.1% premium above Tyman's closing share price of 296.0 pence as of April 19, 2024. The 400.0 pence offer is comprised of 240.0 pence in cash and 0.05715 shares of Quanex common stock. A Capped All-Share Alternative ("CASA") of 0.14288 shares of Quanex stock per each Tyman share will be also made available for up to 25% of Tyman's shares outstanding
- Tyman shareholders are expected to hold between approximately 30% and 32% pro forma ownership at closing(2)
- 9.5 pence final dividend to Tyman shareholders, as declared by Tyman on March 7, 2024, for 2023A fiscal year end
- "Funds certain" debt financing for the cash portion of the consideration, as required under the UK Takeover Code
- New $750 million Term Loan A, reduced by $250 million draw on upsized ($475 million) Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF")
- Approximately $486 million in shares of Quanex stock issued to existing Tyman shareholders(2)
- Anticipated pro forma net leverage of approximately 2.1x(3) with rapid deleveraging through strong cash flows
Source:
Company and Tyman filings.
Notes:
- Tyman enterprise value is based on Tyman standalone net debt as of FY 2023A.
- Dependent on shareholder elections on a fully diluted basis. Assumes GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.2373 as of April 19, 2024.
- Net leverage based on expected net debt and Enlarged Group Adjusted EBITDA at October 31, 2024 after taking into account the full impact of run-rate cost synergies. Assumes GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.2373 as of April 19, 2024. Enlarged Group means the enlarged group following completion of the Acquisition, comprising Quanex and Tyman.
T RAN SACTION OVERVIEW (co nt 'd)
FINANCIAL
IMPACT
PATH TO CLOSE
- The combined business would have pro forma revenue of approximately $2 billion(1) and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $310 million(1),(2),(3) in FY 2023A (including identified cost synergies)
- Expected cost synergies of approximately $30 million per year with potential for additional revenue synergies
- Accretive to EBITDA margin(1),(2),(3)
- Materially EPS accretive in Year 1(3)
- Transaction currently expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2024
- Shareholder approval required by both Quanex and Tyman shareholders
- Tyman shareholder approval (majority in number of those voting holding at least 75% of the voting shares must be in favor)
- Quanex stockholder approval (representing at least a majority of the shares of common stock entitled to vote thereon)
- Close subject to regulatory approval
Source:
Company and Tyman filings, management projections.
Notes:
- Based on Quanex LTM October 31, 2023 and Tyman LTM December 31, 2023 financials. Assumes GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.2439 for 2023.
- Reconciliations of Quanex Adjusted EBITDA and Tyman Adjusted EBITDA are available in the appendix of this presentation. Please see page 9 of this presentation for the calculation of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA.
- Includes approximately $30M of run-rate cost synergies in PF FY 2024E.
T YMAN AT A GL ANCE
P R O D U C T ( 1 )
G E O G R A P H Y ( 1 )
C H A N N E L ( 1 )
Commercial
Other
access solutions
UK & Ireland
Window and
4%
12%
15%
North America
door
Manufacturers
Seals and
hardware
66%
65%
extrusions
Distributors
72%
16%
International
31%
19%
R E V E N U E
A D J U S T E D E B I T D A ( 3 )
FYE 12/31 in $M
FYE 12/31 in $M
Margin(3):
~16%
~15%
~15%
$875
$885
$818
$140
$131
$120
2021A
2022A
2023A
2021A
2022A
2023A
Differentiated
World-class
product offering(2)
brands
Actuators Brackets
Fasteners Handles
Hinges Locks
Operators Seals
~3,600
Employees
Leading provider of differentiated, highly-engineered products supported by value-added services
Source:
Tyman filings.
Notes:
Assumes GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.3758 for 2021, GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.2366 for 2022 and GBP:USD exchange rate of 1 .2439 for 2023.
- Revenue by product and geography split as of FY 2023A based on December 31, 2023 Tyman year end. Revenue by channel split based on September 2023 Introduction to Tyman presentation.
- Represents a small selection of Tyman's expansive product portfolio.
- Reconciliations of Tyman Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue) are available in the appendix of this presentation.
T RANSFORMATIONAL ACQ UISITION W IT H HIGHLY COMPELLING IN DUSTRIAL LOGIC
1
2
3
4
5
6
Creation of an approximately $2 billion(1) global engineered components supplier with leading positions
Highly complementary and strategic fit across products and geographies
Establishes significant global manufacturing footprint with differentiated capabilities
Significant synergy potential driving enhanced margin and cash flow profile
Fully aligned with BIGGER strategic roadmap for growth and value creation
Strong balance sheet and operating platform well-positioned for deleveraging and future growth
Notes:
(1)
Based on Quanex LTM October 31, 2023 and Tyman LTM December 31, 2023 financials. Assumes GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.2439 for 2023.
1 CREAT ION OF AN APPROXIMATELY $ 2 BIL L ION GLOBAL ENGINEERED COMPONENTS SUPPL IER W IT H L EAD ING POSIT IONS
Financials aligned to FY 2023A(1)
+
=
COMBINED
REVENUE
$1,131M
~$818M
~$1,949M
Significantly enhanced scale
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$160M(2)
~$120M(2)
~$310M(3)
Material, actionable cost synergies
ADJUSTED EBITDA
14%(2)
~15%(2)
~16%
Meaningful margin expansion
MARGIN
D E L I V E R S A N E N H A N C E D O F F E R I N G O F D I F F E R E N T I AT E D E N G I N E E R E D C O M P O N E N T S F O R O E M S
Insulating Glass Spacers
Window & Door Components
Window & Patio Profiles and Screens
(grills, cladding, thresholds, etc.)
Window & Door Seals and Extrusions
Window & Door Hardware
Commercial Access Solutions
(locks, hinges, handles, decorative, etc.)
(riser doors, roof hatches, railings, etc.)
Smartware & Automation
Cabinet Components
Other Components
(electronic access, sensors, alarms, etc.)
(doors, fronts, frames, etc.)
(vinyl fencing, custom mixing, flashing tape, etc.)
Source:
Company and Tyman filings.
Notes:
Assumes GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.2439 for 2023.
- Based on historical FY 2023A financial figures using October 31, 2023 year end for Quanex and December 31, 2023 year end for Tyman.
- Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue) for both Quanex and Tyman are available in the appendix of this presentation.
- Includes FY 2023A Adjusted EBITDA for Quanex and Tyman and approximately $30M of run-rate cost synergies.
2 HIGHLY COMPL EMENTARY AND ST RATEGIC FIT ACROSS PRODUCTS AN D GEOGRAPHIES
+ = COMBINED
PRODUCT
Custom Mixing
7%
Cabinet
Components
Vinyl
19%
Profiles &
Spacers
47%
Screens & Accessories
27%
Commercial Access
Solutions
12%
Seals and
Extrusions
16%
Window and Door Hardware
72%
Commercial Access
Seals and
Solutions
Custom Mixing
5%
4%
Extrusions
7%
Window
and Door
Cabinet
Hardware
Components
31%
11%
Screens &
Accessories
15%
Vinyl Profiles &
Spacers
27%
Complementary product portfolio and customer base with significant cross-selling opportunity
RoW
RoW
GEOGRAPHY
Europe
22%
North America
78%
Other EMEA
15%
UK & Ireland
15%
4%
North America
66%
2%
EMEA(1)
25%
North America
73%
Expands franchise in North America and introduces new international footprint to couple with Quanex's existing UK and German presence
Source:
Company and Tyman filings.
Notes:
Product and geography mix based on Quanex LTM October 31, 2023 and Tyman LTM December 31, 2023 revenue. Assumes GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.2439 for 2023.
- EMEA includes Europe, UK & Ireland and Other EMEA segments.
