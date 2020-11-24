Log in
Quanex Building Products : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

11/24/2020
HOUSTON, TEXAS, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) ('Quanex' or the 'Company') today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, December 10, 2020 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. Investors may participate in the conference call via telephone by dialing (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers or (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using conference passcode 4046353, and asking for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

A telephonic replay will be available through December 18, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 4046353. A webcast archive will also be available at http://www.quanex.com shortly after the call.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. 

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

Source: Quanex Building Products Corporation

Disclaimer

Quanex Building Products Corporation published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 21:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
