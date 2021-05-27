Log in
    NX   US7476191041

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

(NX)
  Report
Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/27/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 956 M - -
Net income 2021 49,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 886 M 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 767
Free-Float 88,1%
Technical analysis trends QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,00 $
Last Close Price 26,50 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George L. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Zuehlke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William C. Griffiths Executive Chairman
Susan F. Davis Independent Director
Joseph D. Rupp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION19.53%886
SAINT-GOBAIN46.51%35 565
ASSA ABLOY AB25.93%34 080
MASCO CORPORATION11.32%15 519
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED44.34%15 391
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.23.09%14 624