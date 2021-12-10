Log in
Quanex Building Products : Declares Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

12/10/2021 | 04:23pm EST
Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company's common stock, payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 21, 2021.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

Disclaimer

Quanex Building Products Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
