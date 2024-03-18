Quanta Computer Inc.(TWSE:2382) added to S&P International 700

Quanta Computer Inc. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of notebook computers. The Company's main products include notebook computers, tablet computers, all-in-one (AIO) computers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products and other wireless communication products, as well as cloud server products. The Company is also involved in the provision of industrial computers, embedded computers and wearable electronics. In addition, the company is also engaged in the provision of related maintenance services. Its products are mainly sold to the United States, China, the Netherlands and Japan markets.

Sector Computer Hardware