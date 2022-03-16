Quanta Computer : QCI Board of Directors Resolved FY2021 Dividend Distribution Plan
03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Provided by: QUANTA COMPUTER INC.
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
QCI Board of Directors Resolved FY2021
Dividend Distribution Plan
2022/03/16
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/16
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):6.60
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):25,493,341,052
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA
11.Per value of common stock:10
Quanta Computer Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.