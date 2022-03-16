Log in
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.

Quanta Computer : QCI Board of Directors Resolved FY2021 Dividend Distribution Plan

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: QUANTA COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 15:16:39
Subject 
 QCI Board of Directors Resolved FY2021
Dividend Distribution Plan
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/16
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):6.60
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):25,493,341,052
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA
11.Per value of common stock:10

Disclaimer

Quanta Computer Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
