Quanta Computer : QCI Board of Directors Resolved To Donate To CNAIC
03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: QUANTA COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
15:19:17
Subject
QCI Board of Directors Resolved To Donate To CNAIC
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/16
2.Reason for the donation: Supporting the Association
3.Total amount of the donation:
NT$300,000
4.Counterparty to the donation:
Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Taiwan (CNAIC)
5.Relationship with the Company:
The Chairman of QCI serves as the board of director at CNAIC
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion: NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s): NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA
Quanta Computer Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.