Quanta Computer : QCI Board of Directors Resolved To Donate To CNAIC

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/16 2.Reason for the donation: Supporting the Association 3.Total amount of the donation: NT$300,000 4.Counterparty to the donation: Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Taiwan (CNAIC) 5.Relationship with the Company: The Chairman of QCI serves as the board of director at CNAIC 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion: NA 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s): NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA