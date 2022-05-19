Log in
    2382   TW0002382009

QUANTA COMPUTER INC.

(2382)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-17
75.70 TWD   +0.40%
12:10aTaiwan firms resuming production in China as COVID curbs ease -minister
RE
05/16Quanta Computer Warns of 20% Plunge in Q2 Notebook Shipments
MT
05/13Quanta Computer Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Taiwan firms resuming production in China as COVID curbs ease -minister

05/19/2022 | 12:10am EDT
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Roughly half of Taiwanese companies that had previously suspended work in China due to COVID-19 control measures have resumed production as curbs ease, the island's economy minister said on Thursday.

Shanghai and neighbouring Kunshan, a hub for Taiwanese electronics makers including Apple supplier Quanta Computer Inc, last month imposed stringent lockdowns to control the country's biggest COVID outbreak.

After managing to bring community transmission down to zero, Shanghai has begun reopening and is aiming for normal life to fully resume by June.

"The resumption rate now is at about 50%. If everything goes well, we are hoping for a full resumption in June," Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei.

Wang said companies were still facing problems such as supply ckunshan hain bottlenecks and logistics issues and that the situation could change depending on China's pandemic prevention policies.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
