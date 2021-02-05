Log in
QUANTA SERVICES

(PWR)
Quanta Services : Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

02/05/2021
HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the market opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, February 25, 2021, which also will be broadcast live over the Internet. Quanta will utilize a slide presentation to accompany its prepared remarks, which will be viewable through the webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta website prior to the conference call (http://investors.quantaservices.com).

What:

Quanta Services Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

How:

Live via phone – By dialing (201) 689-8345 or (877) 407-8291 and asking for the Quanta Services Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.


Live over the Internet – By logging on to the website through the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (http://investors.quantaservices.com)

For those who cannot participate live, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (http://investors.quantaservices.com) and dial-in information for a replay of the call will be available in the upcoming earnings release. For more information, please contact Kip Rupp at Quanta Services at (713) 341-7260.

About Quanta Services
Quanta is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Contact:

Kip Rupp, CFA


Quanta Services, Inc.


(713) 341-7260

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-announces-fourth-quarter--full-year-2020-earnings-release--conference-call-schedule-301223228.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
