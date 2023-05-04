Advanced search
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.

(PWR)
04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
168.22 USD   +0.06%
Quanta Services' Q1 Adjusted EPS Declines, Revenue Rises; Lifts 2023 Revenue Guidance
MT
Quanta Services : 1Q 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
Quanta Services : Outlook Expectations Summary Q1 2023
PU
Quanta Services : 1Q 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

05/04/2023 | 09:03am EDT
First Quarter 2023

Earnings Call Presentation

May 4, 2023

Notice to Investors

This presentation (and oral statements regarding the subject matter of this presentation) includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify under the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements reflecting Quanta's expectations, intentions, strategies, assumptions, plans or beliefs about future events or performance or that do not solely relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or beyond Quanta's control, and actual results may differ materially from those expected, implied or forecasted by our forward-looking statements due to inaccurate assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to Quanta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (when filed) and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our website (www.quantaservices.com), as well as the risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified in this presentation. Investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on Quanta's forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this presentation. Quanta does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or otherwise, and Quanta expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by any third party regarding the subject matter of this presentation.

Certain information may be provided in this presentation that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP financial measures, such as net income attributable to common stock and cash flow provided by operating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the accompanying reconciliation tables.

The information contained in this document has not been audited by any independent auditor. This presentation is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Quanta may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors.

Call Participants and Agenda

Duke Austin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jayshree Desai

Chief Financial Officer

Kip Rupp

Vice President, Investor Relations

  • Introduction and Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
  • 1Q23 Results, Operational and Strategic Commentary
  • Financial Review and Discussion
  • Outlook
  • Q&A

First Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Quanta selected by Engineering News Record for its highest honor, the Award of Excellence
  • Good start to the year - on pace to achieve our 2023 expectations
  • Continued solid execution and profitable growth
    • Double-digitrevenue growth
  • Record total backlog(1) of $25.3 billion
    • Opportunity for new levels of record total backlog in the coming quarters
  • Continue to enhance our self-perform model
  • Multi-yeargrowth opportunities driven by solutions- based strategy, growth of programmatic spending with existing and new customers and favorable energy transition and technology enablement megatrends

Adj.

EBITDA(1)

Operating

Adj.

EPS(1)

Income

$332.4MM

$125.9MM

$1.24

*Revenue

*Total

Backlog

$4.4B

$25.3B

Solid

Results

* Indicates record quarterly result or record first quarter result

SOLID 2023 START - MOMENTUM BUILDING FOR ANOTHER RECORD YEAR

(1) Refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions

  • Another quarter of profitable growth. Reflects solid and safe execution and robust demand for our services
  • Demand for our services driven by grid modernization, grid security, system hardening initiatives, reputation for solid and safe execution
  • Believe increased load demand driven by accelerating electric vehicle (EV) penetration in areas where distribution system capacity is limited will require significant upgrades and modernization beyond what is currently appreciated
  • Quanta entered into a strategic partnership with Navistar, a leading medium and heavy-duty truck and bus manufacturer, to provide its customers a turnkey battery EV product and charging infrastructure solution
    • Leverages Quanta's expertise in assessing and designing EV charging infrastructure and building and interconnecting battery charging infrastructure into the power grid

U.S. EV Penetration and Sales Forecast

Source: UBS

CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND FOR QUANTA'S ELECTRIC POWER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS

Disclaimer

Quanta Services Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 13:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
