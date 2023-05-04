Quanta Services : 1Q 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

This presentation (and oral statements regarding the subject matter of this presentation) includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify under the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements reflecting Quanta's expectations, intentions, strategies, assumptions, plans or beliefs about future events or performance or that do not solely relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or beyond Quanta's control, and actual results may differ materially from those expected, implied or forecasted by our forward-looking statements due to inaccurate assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to Quanta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (when filed) and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our website (www.quantaservices.com), as well as the risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified in this presentation. Investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on Quanta's forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this presentation. Quanta does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or otherwise, and Quanta expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by any third party regarding the subject matter of this presentation.
Call Participants and Agenda
Duke Austin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Jayshree Desai
Chief Financial Officer
Kip Rupp
Vice President, Investor Relations
Introduction and Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
1Q23 Results, Operational and Strategic Commentary
Financial Review and Discussion
Outlook
Q&A
First Quarter 2023 Overview
Quanta selected by Engineering News Record for its highest honor, the Award of Excellence
Good start to the year - on pace to achieve our 2023 expectations
Continued solid execution and profitable growth
Double-digitrevenue growth
Record total backlog(1) of $25.3 billion
Opportunity for new levels of record total backlog in the coming quarters
Continue to enhance our self-perform model
Multi-yeargrowth opportunities driven by solutions- based strategy, growth of programmatic spending with existing and new customers and favorable energy transition and technology enablement megatrends
Adj.
EBITDA(1)
Operating
Adj.
EPS(1)
Income
$332.4MM
$125.9MM
$1.24
*Revenue
*Total
Backlog
$4.4B
$25.3B
Solid
Results
* Indicates record quarterly result or record first quarter result
SOLID 2023 START - MOMENTUM BUILDING FOR ANOTHER RECORD YEAR
Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions
Another quarter of profitable growth. Reflects solid and safe execution and robust demand for our services
Demand for our services driven by grid modernization, grid security, system hardening initiatives, reputation for solid and safe execution
Believe increased load demand driven by accelerating electric vehicle (EV) penetration in areas where distribution system capacity is limited will require significant upgrades and modernization beyond what is currently appreciated
Quanta entered into a strategic partnership with Navistar, a leading medium and heavy-duty truck and bus manufacturer, to provide its customers a turnkey battery EV product and charging infrastructure solution
Leverages Quanta's expertise in assessing and designing EV charging infrastructure and building and interconnecting battery charging infrastructure into the power grid
U.S. EV Penetration and Sales Forecast
Source: UBS
CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND FOR QUANTA'S ELECTRIC POWER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS