Quanta Services : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 23, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), Quanta Services, Inc. (the "Company") issued $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.950% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.350% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes") and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.050% Senior Notes due 2041 (the "2041 Notes" and, together with the 2024 Notes and the 2032 Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes were sold pursuant to an underwriting agreement, dated as of September 9, 2021 (the "Underwriting Agreement"), by and among the Company and BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule A to the Underwriting Agreement, as previously reported on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled on September 10, 2021.

The 2024 Notes were issued under the indenture, dated as of September 22, 2020 (the "Base Indenture"), as supplemented and amended by the second supplemental indenture, dated as of September 23, 2021 (the "Second Supplemental Indenture"), the 2032 Notes were issued under the Base Indenture as supplemented and amended by the third supplemental indenture, dated as of September 23, 2021 (the "Third Supplemental Indenture"), and the 2041 Notes were issued under the Base Indenture as supplemented and amended by the fourth supplemental indenture, dated as of September 23, 2021 (the "Fourth Supplemental Indenture", and together with the Base Indenture, Second Supplemental Indenture and Third Supplemental Indenture, the "Indenture"), in each case, between the Company, as issuer, and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee (the "Trustee"). Interest on the 2024 Notes will accrue at a rate of 0.950% per annum and is payable semi-annually, in arrears, on April 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing April 1, 2022. The 2024 Notes will mature on October 1, 2024, unless earlier redeemed. Interest on the 2032 Notes will accrue at a rate of 2.350% per annum and is payable semi-annually, in arrears, on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing July 15, 2022. The 2032 Notes will mature on January 15, 2032, unless earlier redeemed. Interest on the 2041 Notes will accrue at a rate of 3.050% per annum and is payable semi-annually, in arrears, on April 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing April 1, 2022. The 2041 Notes will mature on October 1, 2041, unless earlier redeemed.

The Notes are the Company's senior unsecured obligations and rank equally in right of payment with the Company's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. The Notes are effectively junior to the Company's existing and future secured indebtedness to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness. The Notes are not guaranteed by any of the Company's subsidiaries and are therefore structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future indebtedness and other liabilities of the Company's subsidiaries, including trade payables.

Prior to October 1, 2022, the 2024 Notes will be redeemable, at the Company's option, at any time in whole, or from time to time in part, at a price equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of such 2024 Notes to be redeemed and the sum of the present values of the Remaining Scheduled Payments (as defined in the Indenture) on the 2024 Notes redeemed that would be due if the 2024 Notes matured on October 1, 2022, discounted to the redemption date on a semiannual basis at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Indenture) plus 10 basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the redemption date. Commencing on October 1, 2022, the Company may redeem the 2024 Notes, in whole, or from time to time in part, at the Company's option, at any time, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2024 Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the redemption date. Prior to October 15, 2031 (three months prior to their maturity date), the 2032 Notes will be redeemable, at the Company's option, at any time in whole, or from time to time in part, at a price equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of such 2032 Notes to be redeemed and the sum of the present values of the Remaining Scheduled Payments on the 2032 Notes redeemed that would be due if the 2032 Notes matured on October 15, 2031, discounted to the redemption date on a semiannual basis at the Treasury Rate plus 20 basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the redemption date. Commencing on October 15, 2031 (three months prior to their maturity date), the Company may redeem the 2032 Notes, in whole, or from time to time in part, at the Company's option, at any time, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2032 Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the redemption date. Prior to April 1, 2041 (six months prior to their maturity date), the 2041 Notes will be redeemable, at the Company's option, at any time in whole, or from time to time in part, at a price equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of such 2041 Notes to be redeemed and the sum of the present values of the Remaining Scheduled Payments on the 2041 Notes redeemed that would be due if the 2041 Notes matured on April 1, 2041, discounted to the redemption date on a semiannual basis at the Treasury Rate plus 20 basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the redemption