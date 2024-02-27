Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Bank of America Securities 2024 Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference

Daiwa Investment Conference Tokyo 2024

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in March, including the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, the Bank of America Securities 2024 Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference and the Daiwa Investment Conference Tokyo 2024.

Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, and Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on March 5, 2024. Mr. Austin and Ms. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov on the same day at 8:05 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) .

Bank of America Securities 2024 Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, and Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on March 6, 2024. Mr. Austin and Ms. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Bank of America Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith on the same day at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) .

Daiwa Investment Conference Tokyo 2024

Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors in Tokyo during the conference on March 5 and 6, 2024.

About Quanta Services

Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 341-7260

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-to-participate-in-several-institutional-investor-conferences-in-march-302073221.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.