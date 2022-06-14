Quanta Storage : Announcement of important resolutions of the Company's 2022 general shareholders meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/14 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Ratification of the Company's 2021 earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approval of the amendments to "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Ratification of the Company's 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: Discussion items: Approval of the amendments to the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Reported matters: (I)Report on the Company's 2021 distribution of remuneration to employees and directors. (II)Report on the Company's 2021 earnings distribution of cash dividends and cash distribution from capital surplus.