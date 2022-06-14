Quanta Storage : Announcement of important resolutions of the Company's 2022 general shareholders meeting
06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Provided by: Quanta Storage Inc.
Announcement of important resolutions of the Company's
2022 general shareholders meeting
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Ratification of the Company's 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approval of the amendments to "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of the Company's 2021 business report and financial
statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Discussion items:
Approval of the amendments to the Company's
"Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reported matters:
(I)Report on the Company's 2021 distribution of remuneration to
employees and directors.
(II)Report on the Company's 2021 earnings distribution of cash dividends
and cash distribution from capital surplus.