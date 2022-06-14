Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Quanta Storage Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6188   TW0006188006

QUANTA STORAGE INC.

(6188)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-12
38.85 TWD   -1.77%
03:13aQUANTA STORAGE : Announcement of important resolutions of the Company's 2022 general shareholders meeting
PU
05/12Quanta Storage Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/11QUANTA STORAGE : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary Quanta Storage(Shanghai),Ltd.suspended operation to meet with local government's epidemic policy
PU
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quanta Storage : Announcement of important resolutions of the Company's 2022 general shareholders meeting

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Quanta Storage Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 14:56:54
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of the Company's
2022 general shareholders meeting
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Ratification of the Company's 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
 Approval of the amendments to "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
 Ratification of the Company's 2021 business report and financial
 statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Discussion items:
Approval of the amendments to the Company's
 "Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reported matters:
(I)Report on the  Company's 2021 distribution of remuneration to
   employees and directors.
(II)Report on the Company's 2021 earnings distribution of cash dividends
    and cash distribution from capital surplus.

Disclaimer

Quanta Storage Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
