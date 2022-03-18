Quanta Storage : Announcement that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to Convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Provided by: Quanta Storage Inc. SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:35:22 Subject Announcement that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to Convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 17 Statement 1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/18 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/14 3.General shareholders' meeting location: 3F.,No2, Fuxing 1st Rd.,Gueishan Dist., Taoyuan City 33380, Taiwan(R.O.C) Fullon Hotel Taoyuan airport access mrt A8 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (I)2021 Business Report (II)Audit Committee's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements. (III)Report on the 2021 distribution of remuneration to employees and directors. (IV)Report on the 2021 distribution of cash dividend and capital surplus. 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (I)Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (II)Proposal for the 2021 Earning Distribution of the Company. 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (I)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Articles of Incorporation". (II)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal". 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None Attachments Original Link

