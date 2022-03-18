Quanta Storage : The Company Board of Directors resolution the 2021 distribution of cash dividend and capital surplus. 03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Provided by: Quanta Storage Inc. SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:35:45 Subject The Company Board of Directors resolution the 2021 distribution of cash dividend and capital surplus. Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14 Statement 1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/18 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$2.30 5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0.5 6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$779,404,948 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):NA 8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve to shareholders (NT$ per share):NA 9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):278,358,910 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None 11.Per value of common stock:NT$10 Attachments Original Link

