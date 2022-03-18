Quanta Storage : The Company Board of Directors resolution the 2021 distribution of cash dividend and capital surplus.
03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT
Provided by: Quanta Storage Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/18
Time of announcement
15:35:45
Subject
The Company Board of Directors resolution the 2021
distribution of cash dividend and capital surplus.
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/18
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$2.30
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0.5
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$779,404,948
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NA
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NA
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):278,358,910
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Quanta Storage Inc. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:40:00 UTC.