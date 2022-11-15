Advanced search
    QFUEL   NO0010785967

QUANTAFUEL ASA

(QFUEL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-14 am EST
8.120 NOK   -2.52%
01:41aQuantafuel : Q3 presentation 2022
PU
01:01aQuantafuel ASA | Third quarter results 2022
AQ
12:46aQuantafuel ASA | Changes to the Board of Directors - election of new employee representatives
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantafuel : Q3 presentation 2022

11/15/2022 | 01:41am EST
Q3 2022 presentation

QUANTAFUEL ASA

15 November 2022

DISCLAIMER - IMPORTANT NOTICE

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES OR POSSESSIONS, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO ANY RESIDENT THEREOF, OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL. THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO BUY OR SELL SECURITIES.

This presentation (the "Company Presentation") has been prepared by Quantafuel ASA, reg. no. 915 119 484 (the "Company", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group").

This Company Presentation has been prepared for information purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, and neither the issue of the information nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any investment activity. This Company Presentation does not purport to contain all of the information that may be required to evaluate any investment in the Company or any of its securities and should not be relied upon to form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This presentation is intended to present background information on the Company, its business and the industry in which it operates and is not intended to provide complete disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made.

This Company Presentation is furnished by the Company, and it is expressly noted that no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information included herein is given by the Company. The contents of this Company Presentation are not to be construed as financial, legal, business, investment, tax or other professional advice. Each recipient should consult with its own professional advisors for any such matter and advice. Generally, any investment in the Company should be considered as a high-risk investment.

This Company Presentation is current as of the date of presentation. Neither the delivery of this Company Presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. This Company Presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Company Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The Company provides no assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors and does not accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Company Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments.

The distribution of this Company Presentation by the Company in certain jurisdictions is restricted by law. Accordingly, this Company Presentation may not be distributed or published in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations. This Company Presentation does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to purchase, any securities.

IN RELATION TO THE UNITED STATES AND U.S. PERSONS, THIS PRESENTATION IS BEING FURNISHED ONLY TO INVESTORS THAT ARE "QIBs", AS DEFINED IN RULE 144A UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S.

SECURITIES ACT"). THE SHARES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER U.S. SECURITIES ACT OR WITH ANY SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF A U.S. PERSON, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS.

This Company Presentation is subject to Norwegian law, and any dispute arising in respect of this Company Presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts with Oslo District Court as first venue.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

STRATEGY AND GROWTH

PLANT & PROJECT UPDATE

FINANCIALS

SUMMARY

KEY HIGHLIGTHS

Confidently moving forward into next phase

  • Skive improvement program progressing well
  • Roll-outof next generation PtL plant on track
  • Progress in the UK
  • Construction of Resource Denmark well under way

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

STRATEGY AND GROWTH

PLANT & PROJECT UPDATE

FINANCIALS

SUMMARY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quantafuel ASA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
