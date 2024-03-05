BEIJING, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, is pleased to announce that management is scheduled to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 7, 2024.



This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Tim Xie, in real time.

Mr. Xie will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com , or ask your questions during the event, and Mr. Xie will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

QuantaSing will be presenting from 9:05AM-9:35AM Eastern time on March 7, 2024.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1650531&tp_key=ca9510e531&sti=qsg

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China’s online adult learning market and China’s adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services and its robust technology infrastructure, the Company has expanded its services to corporate clients, and diversified its operations into its e-commerce business and its AI and technology business. For more information, please visit: https://ir.quantasing.com .

