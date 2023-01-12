Quanterix : 2023 J.P. Morgan Presentation

Masoud Toloue, CEO
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
O U R M I S S I O N
Ultrasensitive biomarker detection to transform the future of healthcare
INSTRUMENTS
Placements (2)
GEOGRAPHY
NA 60%
Europe 30%
Asia 10%
CUSTOMER
Academia 55% Pharma / CROs 45%
BIOMARKERS
Cumulative (2)
PUBLICATIONS
Cumulative (2)
FY2021 actuals $105M (excluding Radx)
All values are an approximation as of year end 2022
Our unmatched Simoa technology is a key competitive advantage for continued market leadership
We are early in penetration of a $75B discovery to diagnostics proteomics market opportunity
Our strategy is to deliver novel biomarker detection to unlock proteomics research and translate those discoveries to improve human health.
Early focus on an emerging neuro market and enabling field on the brink of breakthrough therapies for Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative diseases.
>875 instruments installed, unique technology with strong IP, one of a few companies with commercial scale, and well positioned to extend our leadership position in proteomics.
Single Molecule Array Technology (Simoa)
Millions of molecules needed to reach detection limit
SUBSTRATE
0 pM
10 pM
0 aM
3.5 aM
350 aM
3.5 fM
