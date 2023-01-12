Advanced search
    QTRX   US74766Q1013

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

(QTRX)
2023-01-12
12.99 USD   -5.36%
03:10pQuanterix : 2023 J.P. Morgan Presentation
PU
01/09Quanterix Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Quanterix Announces Appointment of Brian Blaser to Board of Directors
BU
Quanterix : 2023 J.P. Morgan Presentation

01/12/2023
Masoud Toloue, CEO

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on Quanterix' expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix' actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation are discussed in Quanterix' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Confidential

2

O U R M I S S I O N

Ultrasensitive biomarker detection to transform the future of healthcare

(1)

INSTRUMENTS

Placements (2)

ACCELERATOR

Projects (2)

GEOGRAPHY

NA 60%

Europe 30%

Asia 10%

CUSTOMER

Academia 55% Pharma / CROs 45%

BIOMARKERS

Cumulative (2)

PUBLICATIONS

Cumulative (2)

  1. FY2021 actuals $105M (excluding Radx)
  2. All values are an approximation as of year end 2022

3

Key Messages

Our unmatched Simoa technology is a key competitive advantage for continued market leadership

We are early in penetration of a $75B discovery to diagnostics proteomics market opportunity

Our strategy is to deliver novel biomarker detection to unlock proteomics research and translate those discoveries to improve human health.

Early focus on an emerging neuro market and enabling field on the brink of breakthrough therapies for Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative diseases.

>875 instruments installed, unique technology with strong IP, one of a few companies with commercial scale, and well positioned to extend our leadership position in proteomics.

4

Single Molecule Array Technology (Simoa)

Analog

Traditional ELISA assay

Digital

Millions of molecules needed to reach detection limit

SUBSTRATE

0 pM

10 pM

0 aM

3.5 aM

350 aM

3.5 fM

5

Disclaimer

Quanterix Corporation published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 20:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 105 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 508 M 508 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Masoud Toloue President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Martin D. Madaus Chairman
David C. Duffy Chief Technology Officer & Vice President-Research
Richard Haigh Senior Vice President-Research Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTERIX CORPORATION-0.94%508
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.15%229 557
DANAHER CORPORATION3.16%199 323
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.26%91 866
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.45%65 614
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG5.65%59 418