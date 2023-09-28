Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue will speak on a panel at Goldman Sachs Alzheimer’s Disease Day on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The panel, Infrastructure considerations: Outlook for blood-based testing, will be held at 12:15 p.m. ET and is accessible to virtual participants by registering here. The presentation will be available for viewing following the conference on Quanterix’s website here: ir.quanterix.com.

To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/company/.To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit: www.quanterix.com/simoa-technology/.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa®technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Limit of Quantification (LoQ) of conventional analog methods. Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928005095/en/