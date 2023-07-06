Quanterix Corporation announced it has launched LucentAD, a test to assist in the evaluation of patients experiencing cognitive symptoms consistent with the early signs of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The LucentAD test, which will be available to healthcare providers as an aid in conjunction with other diagnostic tools, provides clinicians with a simplified process to quickly assess the likelihood of a patient having amyloid pathology consistent with AD. This information will help healthcare providers determine appropriate follow up and treatment planning for a suspected Alzheimer's patient.

The LucentAD test is run by Quanterix's CLIA laboratory, which powers many of the clinical trials associated with AD. Lucent Diagnostics is Quanterix's new healthcare provider-facing portal, launched to meet the needs of patients at the same time a therapy for the disease has become more widely available. The test measures an isoform of phosphorylated tau protein in plasma.

This isoform is phosphorylated at the 181 residue of the protein (p-Tau 181), and its concentration in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid, has been positively related to the presence of amyloid pathology in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. While the clinical validity of Simoa plasma p-Tau 181 measurements have been well studied, the test has also recently been shown to correlate with reduction in amyloid load in the brains of amyloid patients on anti-amyloid drug therapy, as demonstrated in the lecanemab (Leqembi) Clarity AD drug trial. The announcement of the LucentAD test comes at an exciting time for AD treatment and discovery, coupled with todayâ€™s historic announcement FDA approval of Leqembi, the first disease-modifying drug for Alzheimerâ€™s to receive full approval.

Earlier this year, Leqembi was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of patients with early-stage AD, an important step forward in the fight against the disease, based on strong early clinical trial data. As detailed in the Leqembi labeling for accelerated approval, several biomarkers were used to track response to therapy, including plasma p-Tau 181, which was measured using Quanterixâ€™s SimoaÂ® platform. Lucent Diagnostics will announce additional tests aimed at improving the diagnosis and management of Alzheimer's and other neurological disorders.

The LucentAD test is available through a healthcare providerâ€™s order.