    QTRX   US74766Q1013

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

(QTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
17.50 USD   +1.21%
05:56pQuanterix : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
PU
04:08pQuanterix Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pEarnings Flash (QTRX) QUANTERIX CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $28.5M, vs. Street Est of $25.4M
MT
Quanterix : Q1 2023 Earnings Call

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
"

Q1 2023 Earnings Call

MAY 9, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements in this presentation are based on Quanterix's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation are discussed in Quanterix's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

To supplement Quanterix's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Quanterix has provided certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating performance in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in our business and as a factor in assessing progress against the Restructuring Plan. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors in assessing our operating performance within our industry and in order to allow comparability to the presentation of other companies in our industry. The non-GAAP financial information presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth herein and in the associated earnings press release.

2

Corporate Transformation: Progress on Assay Redevelopment Roadmap

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

CEO transition on April 25th

Business strategic review starting

in June

Gross Margin

GAAP37.1%

Non-GAAP29.1%

Revenue$23.5M

Strategic review

Stability and

completed in July,

variance

business

improvements for

realignment

common assay

and restructure

components

in August

Identify primary

Re-development

wave of

team

improvements

established

transitioned into

Shelf-life of our

manufacturing

products phase 1

41.1%

48.8%

34.9%

41.3%

$26.6M

$25.8M

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

implementation

implementation

of primary wave

of process

of improvements

improvements

Raw material

Raw material

stability and

specifications,

qualification

stability and

qualification

Automated work

instructions &

documentation

Q1'23

59.5%

53.1%

$28.5M

  • Continued bridging gaps to scale
  • Process automation
  • Process and line testing & implementation
  • Optimized workflow
  • Product and process harmonization
  • Shelf-lifeEnhancements
  • Top products launched from floor using redev platform

FY23

High 40s

Mid 40s

$104-111M

….. Progress according to plan

3

Q1 2023 Results vs PYQ1

(in millions)

Q1 GAAP

Q1 Non-GAAP

2022

2023

2022

2023

Revenue

29.6

28.5

29.6

28.5

Gross Margin $

14.6

16.9

12.8

15.1

Gross Margin %

49.3%

59.5%

43.2%

53.1%

Operating Expense

32.7

26.3

31.0

24.5

Operating Loss

-18.2

-9.4

-18.2

-9.4

Cash Usage

-22.1

-9.1

-22.1

-9.1

*Includes Collaboration revenue

I N S T R U M E N T S C O N S U M A B L E S A C C E L E R A T O R

P h a r m a

O T H E R

C o l l a b o r a t i o n s

S E R V I C E S *

Revenue Mix

49%

14%

5%

13%

19%

GAAP Revenue

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

-3%

-15%

14.4

14.0

+33%

14%

-44%

6.2

5.3

3.5

4.0

3.6

2.7

1.5

2.7

Instruments Consumables

Accelerator

Pharma

Other

Projects

Collaborations

Services*

4

Q1 2023 Cash & Cash Burn

(in millions)

-9.1

341.3

6.1

6.1

8.9

0.1

332.3

EO Q4 2022

Net Loss

Non

Working Capital

CAPEX

EO Q1 FY23

Cash Activities

and Other

N o t e : E n d i n g t o t a l c a s h $ 3 3 2 . 3 M ; u n r e s t r i c t e d c a s h b a l a n c e $ 3 2 9 . 4 M a n d r e s t r i c t e d c a s h b a l a n c e $ 2 . 9 M

5

Disclaimer

Quanterix Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 107 M - -
Net income 2023 -57,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 646 M 646 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
EV / Sales 2024 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 91,3%
