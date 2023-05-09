Quanterix : Q1 2023 Earnings Call

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements in this presentation are based on Quanterix's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation are discussed in Quanterix's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
To supplement Quanterix's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Quanterix has provided certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating performance in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in our business and as a factor in assessing progress against the Restructuring Plan. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors in assessing our operating performance within our industry and in order to allow comparability to the presentation of other companies in our industry. The non-GAAP financial information presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth herein and in the associated earnings press release.
2
Corporate Transformation: Progress on Assay Redevelopment Roadmap
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
CEO transition on April 25th
Business strategic review starting
in June
✓
Gross Margin
GAAP37.1%
Non-GAAP29.1%
Revenue$23.5M
Strategic review
Stability and
completed in July,
variance
business
improvements for
realignment
common assay
and restructure
components
in August
Identify primary
Re-development
wave of
team
improvements
established
transitioned into
Shelf-life of our
manufacturing
products phase 1
✓
✓
41.1%
48.8%
34.9%
41.3%
$26.6M
$25.8M
Manufacturing
Manufacturing
implementation
implementation
of primary wave
of process
of improvements
improvements
Raw material
Raw material
stability and
specifications,
qualification
stability and
qualification
Automated work
instructions &
documentation
✓
Q1'23
59.5%
53.1%
$28.5M
Continued bridging gaps to scale
Process automation
Process and line testing & implementation
Optimized workflow
Product and process harmonization
Shelf-lifeEnhancements
Top products launched from floor using redev platform
FY23
High 40s
Mid 40s
$104-111M
….. Progress according to plan
3
Q1 2023 Results vs PYQ1
(in millions)
Q1 GAAP
Q1 Non-GAAP
2022
2023
2022
2023
Revenue
29.6
28.5
29.6
28.5
Gross Margin $
14.6
16.9
12.8
15.1
Gross Margin %
49.3%
59.5%
43.2%
53.1%
Operating Expense
32.7
26.3
31.0
24.5
Operating Loss
-18.2
-9.4
-18.2
-9.4
Cash Usage
-22.1
-9.1
-22.1
-9.1
*Includes Collaboration revenue
I N S T R U M E N T S C O N S U M A B L E S A C C E L E R A T O R
P h a r m a
O T H E R
C o l l a b o r a t i o n s
S E R V I C E S *
Revenue Mix
49%
14%
5%
13%
19%
GAAP Revenue
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
-3%
-15%
14.4
14.0
+33%
14%
-44%
6.2
5.3
3.5
4.0
3.6
2.7
1.5
2.7
Instruments Consumables
Accelerator
Pharma
Other
Projects
Collaborations
Services*
4
Q1 2023 Cash & Cash Burn
(in millions)
-9.1
341.3
6.1
6.1
8.9
0.1
332.3
EO Q4 2022
Net Loss
Non
Working Capital
CAPEX
EO Q1 FY23
Cash Activities
and Other
N o t e : E n d i n g t o t a l c a s h $ 3 3 2 . 3 M ; u n r e s t r i c t e d c a s h b a l a n c e $ 3 2 9 . 4 M a n d r e s t r i c t e d c a s h b a l a n c e $ 2 . 9 M