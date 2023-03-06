Advanced search
    QTRX   US74766Q1013

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

(QTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
12.12 USD   +10.08%
08:49aQuanterix Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenue Falls
MT
08:40aQuanterix : Q4 2022 Earnings Call
PU
08:12aEarnings Flash (QTRX) QUANTERIX CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $25.8M, vs. Street Est of $25.8M
MT
Quanterix : Q4 2022 Earnings Call

03/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
Q4 2022 Earnings Call

March 6, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements in this presentation are based on Quanterix's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation are discussed in Quanterix's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

To supplement Quanterix's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Quanterix has provided certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating performance in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in our business with our competitors and as a factor in assessing progress against the Restructuring Plan. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors in assessing our operating performance within our industry and in order to allow comparability to the presentation of other companies in our industry. The non-GAAP financial information presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth herein and in the associated earnings press release.

2

Corporate Transformation: Progress on Assay Redevelopment Roadmap

Q2 2022

  • CEO transition on April 25th
  • Business strategic review starting
    in June

Q3 2022

  • Strategic review completed in July, business realignment and restructure
    in August
  • Re-developmentteam and charter established
  • Shelf-lifeof our products phase 1

Q4 2022

H1 2023

Stability and variance

Manufacturing

improvements for

implementation

common assay

of primary wave

components

Raw material

Identify primary

specifications,

wave of improvements

stability and qualification

transitioned into

Automated work

manufacturing

instructions &

documentation

H2 2023

  • Process automation
  • Process scaling
  • Optimized workflow
  • Product and process harmonization
  • Shelf-lifeEnhancements

Gross Margin

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Revenue

37.1%

29.1%

$23.5M

41.1%

34.9%

$26.6M

FY22

48.8% 44.4%

41.3% 37.5%

$25.8M

….. Progress according to plan

3

Q4 2022 Results

(in millions)

GAAP Operating Expenses

Q4 GAAP

Q4 Non-GAAP

2021

2022

2021

2022

Revenue

30.3

25.8

30.3

25.8

(29.3 excl.

(29.3 excl.

RADx)

RADx)

Gross Margin $

16.3

12.6

14.3

10.7

SG&A and R&D *

Restructuring and Impairment

36.2 24.9

0.0

9.7

Gross Margin %

53.7%

48.8%

47.2%

41.3%

Operating Expense

36.2

34.6

34.2

32.6

Operating Loss

-19.9

-21.9

-19.9

-21.9

Cash Usage

-13.4

-5.0

-13.4

-5.0

*Reflects the impact of the August restructuring and corporate transformation

-33%

GAAP Revenue

Q4 2021

Q4 2022

16.8

-19%

11.2

-3%

N/A

+28%

6.7

5.4

N/A

3.4

3.3

3.2

2.7

2.5

1.0

0.0

0.0

Instruments Consumables

Accelerator

Accelerator

Others

RADx

Projects

Lilly MCA

Services

MCA = Master Collaboration Agreement

4

Q4 2022 Cash & Cash Burn

(in millions)

346.3$m Cash Balance

-5.0

& Cash

2.1

1.6

341.3

18.6

13.0

EO Q3 2022

Net Loss

Non

Working

CAPEX

EO Q4 FY22

Cash Activities

Capital and Others

Note: Ending total cash $341.3M; unrestricted cash balance $338.7 and restricted cash balance $2.6M

5

Disclaimer

Quanterix Corporation published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
