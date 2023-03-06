Quanterix : Q4 2022 Earnings Call

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements in this presentation are based on Quanterix's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation are discussed in Quanterix's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
To supplement Quanterix's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Quanterix has provided certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating performance in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in our business with our competitors and as a factor in assessing progress against the Restructuring Plan. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors in assessing our operating performance within our industry and in order to allow comparability to the presentation of other companies in our industry. The non-GAAP financial information presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth herein and in the associated earnings press release.
Corporate Transformation: Progress on Assay Redevelopment Roadmap
Q2 2022
CEO transition on April 25th
Business strategic review starting
in June
Q3 2022
Strategic review completed in July, business realignment and restructure
in August
Re-developmentteam and charter established
Shelf-lifeof our products phase 1
Q4 2022
H1 2023
Stability and variance
Manufacturing
improvements for
implementation
common assay
of primary wave
components
Raw material
Identify primary
specifications,
wave of improvements
stability and qualification
transitioned into
Automated work
manufacturing
instructions &
documentation
H2 2023
Process automation
Process scaling
Optimized workflow
Product and process harmonization
Shelf-lifeEnhancements
Gross Margin
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Revenue
37.1%
29.1%
$23.5M
41.1%
34.9%
$26.6M
FY22
48.8% 44.4%
41.3% 37.5%
$25.8M
….. Progress according to plan
Q4 2022 Results
(in millions)
GAAP Operating Expenses
Q4 GAAP
Q4 Non-GAAP
2021
2022
2021
2022
Revenue
30.3
25.8
30.3
25.8
(29.3 excl.
(29.3 excl.
RADx)
RADx)
Gross Margin $
16.3
12.6
14.3
10.7
SG&A and R&D *
Restructuring and Impairment
36.2 24.9
0.0
9.7
Gross Margin %
53.7%
48.8%
47.2%
41.3%
Operating Expense
36.2
34.6
34.2
32.6
Operating Loss
-19.9
-21.9
-19.9
-21.9
Cash Usage
-13.4
-5.0
-13.4
-5.0
*Reflects the impact of the August restructuring and corporate transformation
-33%
GAAP Revenue
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
16.8
-19%
11.2
-3%
N/A
+28%
6.7
5.4
N/A
3.4
3.3
3.2
2.7
2.5
1.0
0.0
0.0
Instruments Consumables
Accelerator
Accelerator
Others
RADx
Projects
Lilly MCA
Services
MCA = Master Collaboration Agreement
Q4 2022 Cash & Cash Burn
(in millions)
346.3$m Cash Balance
-5.0
& Cash
2.1
1.6
341.3
18.6
13.0
EO Q3 2022
Net Loss
Non
Working
CAPEX
EO Q4 FY22
Cash Activities
Capital and Others
Note: Ending total cash $341.3M; unrestricted cash balance $338.7 and restricted cash balance $2.6M
