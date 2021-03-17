Quanterix : rsquo; Simoa Technology Accelerates Critical Plasma Biomarker Research Presented at the 15th International Conference on Parkinson's & Alzheimer's Disease (AD/PDTM 2021)

Oral and poster presentations demonstrate the potential of company’s ultra-sensitive protein biomarker technology and assays to validate blood biomarkers as important tools for neurodegenerative disease stratification and clinical trial enrollment and efficacy

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that its ultra-sensitive Simoa technology and various blood-based neurology biomarker assays were used by leading research teams to power 30 total oral and poster presentations at this year’s AD/PD 2021. The research efforts further underscore the vast utility of several blood-based biomarkers offered through Quanterix’ Neurology kits, including phosphorylated tau at threonine 181 (p-tau181), phosphorylated tau at threonine 231 (p-tau231), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and Neurofilament light chain (NfL). Notable findings showcased at the conference validate the potential of these markers as pre-screening tools prior to costly PET scans, as secondary endpoints of drug efficacy, and as important tools for the recruitment and disease stratification of pre-symptomatic patients into clinical trials through non-invasive methods.

“This year’s AD/PD presentations amplified the transformative potential of blood-based biomarkers to help researchers advance therapies for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases,” said Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Quanterix, and Founder of Powering Precision Health (PPH), Kevin Hrusovsky. “The ability to detect and quantify biomarkers indicative of cognitive performance non-invasively through the blood is game-changing for many of our academic and industry partners. They’re witnessing firsthand the potential to leverage these markers to see signs of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) prior to symptoms and enter patients into trials sooner, without the need for costly PET scans or spinal taps. We also observed an array of other applications made possible by Simoa’s extremely high sensitivity and multiplexing capabilities, including the development of robust blood biomarker panels to determine neurodegeneration early and discriminate between different forms of cognitive impairment. We anticipate expanding our growing menu of blood based neuro biomarkers for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and feel these advances represent an important opportunity for drug developers to increase their probability of getting an approval over the next several years.”

During this year’s conference, researchers from institutions across the globe demonstrated the promise of Quanterix’ industry leading plasma biomarkers to aid in screening, diagnosing and informing therapy for various neurological conditions. In a presentation entitled, “Blood Biomarkers For Alzheimer’s Disease – The Promise For Screening, Diagnostics And Therapy Monitoring,” Kaj Blennow, professor and chief physician in Neurochemistry laboratory, Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology, Gothenburg University, demonstrated the ability to harness blood biomarkers to accurately detect core AD pathologies, including amyloid deposition, tau pathology and neurodegeneration, using easily accessible blood tests. Blennow’s colleague, Henrick Zetterberg, professor and chief physician, Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology, University of Gothenberg, further explored the role of blood biomarkers in clinical practice in his talk entitled, “Blood Biomarkers For Alzheimer’s Disease And Other Neurodegenerative Diseases – Utility In Clinical Trials And Practice.”

Nicholas J. Ashton, assistant professor at the University of Gothenburg’s Department of Pyschiatry and Neurochemistry presented another notable paper, “Novel Plasma P-Tau231 In Alzheimer’ Disease: Early Increase Indicates Utility For Preventive Trial Selection,” detailing the development and validation of a novel plasma p-tau231 assay using Simoa assays for the preclinical assessment of AD.

Additional Simoa-powered papers highlighted the role of markers such as GFAP and NfL in neurogdegenerative disease research. These include two studies from Andrea L. Benedet, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Gothenburg and Claudia Cicognola, assistant researcher at Clinical Memory Research, Lund University, which examined GFAP’s utility as a biomarker for amyloid pathology in the AD spectrum and clinical evolution to AD, respectively. Daniele D. Urso, clinical research fellow at King’s College London and the Parkinson’s Foundation Centre of Excellence, King’s College Hospital, London, also presented findings that suggest serum NfL could be utilized as a non-invasive clinical marker for worsening non-motor symptoms (NMS) in Parkinson’s Disease (PD) progression. Finally, several presentations demonstrated the role of blood based biomarkers, such as NfL, as secondary endpoints in ongoing Alzheimer’s drug trials.

Hrusovsky hosted a panel discussion highlighting more insights from the AD/PD 2021 conference, with Dr. Andreas Jeromin, Independent Medical Advisor, Dr. Mark Roskey, SVP, Quanterix and Dr. Paula Perin, Principal Application Scientist, Quanterix. The discussion can be viewed here. Hrusovsky also plans to present advances and host additional panel discussions with industry thought leaders in upcoming podcasts.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

