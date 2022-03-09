Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Quanterix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTRX   US74766Q1013

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

(QTRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quanterix to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

03/09/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Hrusovsky will present in-person at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., EST. For those interested in tuning into the presentation virtually, please register here: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/031522a_js/?entity=34_XI7O6N4.

Hrusovsky will also host in-person one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Tuesday, March 15. A live webcast of the conversation will be available on the investor section of the Quanterix website at https://ir.quanterix.com/investor-relations. Replays of the webcast will be available on the Quanterix website for 90 days following the conference.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUANTERIX CORPORATION
04:32pQuanterix to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
BU
03/03Quanterix to Participate in The Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference On March 9
BU
03/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Top -3-
DJ
03/02JPMorgan Adjusts Quanterix Price Target to $60 From $85, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
03/02SVB Leerink Adjusts Quanterix's Price Target to $50 from $70, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
03/02Goldman Sachs Upgrades Quanterix to Neutral From Sell; Price Target is $40
MT
03/01QUANTERIX CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/01Quanterix Signs Alzheimer's Collaboration Deal With Lilly; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
03/01Quanterix Loss Widens, Revenue Rises in Q4; Masoud Toloue Named CEO
MT
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Quanterix Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUANTERIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 129 M - -
Net income 2022 -94,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 997 M 997 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart QUANTERIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Quanterix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTERIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,05 $
Average target price 65,40 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Kevin Hrusovsky Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David C. Duffy Chief Technology Officer & Vice President-Research
Keith L. Crandell Independent Director
David R. Walt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTERIX CORPORATION-36.20%997
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.86%204 984
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.80%184 039
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-25.04%96 348
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.27%63 567
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-22.24%62 508