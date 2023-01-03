Quanterix to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue will be presenting at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Quanterix’s session will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 12 p.m., PST and will be made available to attendees and the general public. In addition to the session, the company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Webcast Information

To access the live audio webcast of Quanterix’s presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 12 p.m., PST, please visit: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/44526-quanterix-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true.

Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period following the conference. The presentation will also be made available through the Investor Relations section of Quanterix’s website.

To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/about. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit: https://www.quanterix.com/technology.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Limit of Quantification (LoQ) of conventional analog methods. Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

