Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Quanterix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTRX   US74766Q1013

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

(QTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:54 2023-01-03 pm EST
12.83 USD   -7.36%
04:02pQuanterix to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Quanterix's Simoa® Technology Drives Advances in Alzheimer's Disease Research Presented at 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
BU
2022Quanterix Corporation Simoa Technology Drives Advances in Alzheimer’s Disease Research Presented at 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quanterix to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue will be presenting at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Quanterix’s session will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 12 p.m., PST and will be made available to attendees and the general public. In addition to the session, the company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Webcast Information
To access the live audio webcast of Quanterix’s presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 12 p.m., PST, please visit: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/44526-quanterix-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true.

Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period following the conference. The presentation will also be made available through the Investor Relations section of Quanterix’s website.

To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/about. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit: https://www.quanterix.com/technology.

About Quanterix
From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Limit of Quantification (LoQ) of conventional analog methods. Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about QUANTERIX CORPORATION
04:02pQuanterix to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Quanterix's Simoa® Technology Drives Advances in Alzheimer's Disease Research Presented..
BU
2022Quanterix Corporation Simoa Technology Drives Advances in Alzheimer’s Disease Rese..
CI
2022Quanterix to Participate in the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Task Force
AQ
2022Quanterix to Participate in the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Task..
BU
2022Quanterix to Participate in the Canaccord MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Ser..
BU
2022Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Quanterix to $13 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
2022QUANTERIX CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
2022Quanterix Corporation Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of..
CI
2022Transcript : Quanterix Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUANTERIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 105 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 513 M 513 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart QUANTERIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Quanterix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTERIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,85 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target -0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masoud Toloue President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Martin D. Madaus Chairman
David C. Duffy Chief Technology Officer & Vice President-Research
Richard Haigh Senior Vice President-Research Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTERIX CORPORATION0.00%513
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.00%216 998
DANAHER CORPORATION0.00%193 216
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.00%93 771
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.00%66 273
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.46%55 404