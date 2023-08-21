Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery and breakthrough diagnostics through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that it appointed William (Bill) P. Donnelly to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Donnelly brings many years of senior leadership experience in the life science tools industry, including 21 years at Mettler-Toledo International Inc., where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer. While at Mettler-Toledo, he was responsible for finance, investor relations, supply chain, and information technology. Over his tenure, he strategically oversaw the company from a leveraged buy-out to an IPO and advised the company once it successfully went public. He brings to Quanterix a breadth of experience.

Mr. Donnelly received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from John Carroll University, where he currently serves as a chairman on the Board of Trustees. Mr. Donnelly also serves as lead independent director and chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

“We’re excited about Bill joining us at a time when we’re building the global infrastructure to support physician diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Quanterix is rapidly driving the next ten years of blood biomarker advancement in neurology, and Bill’s experience in pursuit of our mission will be valuable,” said Masoud Toloue, CEO at Quanterix.

“I’m eager to leverage my experience to further Quanterix’s business strategy and its next stage of growth,” said Donnelly. “Quanterix is in the midst of an active transformation, in an exciting market that is ripe for growth, continued discovery, and innovation. I’m looking forward to joining the Quanterix team and getting started as a director.”

