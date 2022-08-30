Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. QuantGate Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QGSI   US74767M1099

QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.

(QGSI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:25 2022-08-29 pm EDT
0.1010 USD   -4.31%
05:14aQUANTGATE : Notification of Late Filing
PU
07/06QuantGate CEO Acquires 90 Million Shares At USD $0.20 Per Share From Founders
NE
06/07QuantGate and Infocorp Enter into a Joint Venture Agreement to Develop and Market New Innovative Products
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuantGate : Notification of Late Filing

08/30/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: MAY 31 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

99 Wall St

Suite 1701

New York, NY 10005

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Require additional time to complete audit

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

September 1, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: August 29, 2022

Date: August 29, 2022

Signature: /s/ Kyle Appleby

Signature: /s/ Govin Misir

Name: Kyle Appleby

Name: Govin Misir

Title: CFO

Title: CEO

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com:

  1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF
  2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation
  3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate"
  4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing"
  5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed
  6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above.
  7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Alternative Reporting companies on the Pink Current tier may utilize the Notification of Late Filing to receive the extension. The Notification must be submitted by the applicable reporting deadline to qualify for the extension.

OTCQB and OTCQX non-SEC reporting companies may also post this document to remain compliant with OTC reporting requirements.

Conditional Filing Relief for Companies Affected by the Coronavirus:Issuer must specifically disclose a summary of why relief is needed in the Notification of Late Filing in order to receive the 45 day extension.

Disclaimer

Quantgate Systems Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 09:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.
05:14aQUANTGATE : Notification of Late Filing
PU
07/06QuantGate CEO Acquires 90 Million Shares At USD $0.20 Per Share From Founders
NE
06/07QuantGate and Infocorp Enter into a Joint Venture Agreement to Develop and Market New I..
NE
04/26Smarttbot, a Brazilian Bot-Trading Firm, Has Announced That It Has Integrated with Quan..
NE
03/09Brazilian FOREX Trading Platform Leapfrogs Competition by Integrating QuantGate AI Algo..
NE
02/23QuantGate Systems Enters into Joint Venture with Darkhorse Technologies
NE
02/15QuantGate Launches a Powerful Pilot AI Watchlist
NE
02/08Pilot Fully Integrates with TradeStation, and Now Accessible to 160,000+ Users
NE
01/12QUANTGATE : Quarterly Report
PU
2021Solvbl Solutions Inc. Solutions Announces First Memorandum of Understanding with QuantG..
CI
More news
Chart QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
QuantGate Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Govin Misir Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Nick Policelli President
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Welter Chairman
Ilan Yosef Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.41.75%29
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.14%1 978 057
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-34.18%63 980
SYNOPSYS INC.-5.70%53 156
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.18%50 685
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.18%47 881