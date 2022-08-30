QuantGate : Notification of Late Filing

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.

Check One: Annual Report Quarterly Report Interim Report For Period Ended: MAY 31 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

99 Wall St

Suite 1701

New York, NY 10005

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Require additional time to complete audit

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

September 1, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification: Officer/Director Signature: Date: August 29, 2022 Date: August 29, 2022 Signature: /s/ Kyle Appleby Signature: /s/ Govin Misir Name: Kyle Appleby Name: Govin Misir Title: CFO Title: CEO

