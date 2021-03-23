QuantGate Systems Inc. Launches Crypto Division: QuantGate Crypto

New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS based solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of QuantGate Crypto, a wholly-owned division of the Company, focused on providing a highly intelligent, SaaS based technology solution for various crypto companies, institutions and platform providers.

Launching this new division is a major first step in QuantGate's expansion into the cryptocurrency market, which is inherently volatile and complex, and in dire need of unbiased, performance enhancing solutions such as those provided by QuantGate Crypto.

Ilan Yosef, CTO/COO of QuantGate, states: "The focus of QuantGate Crypto is to significantly enhance cryptocurrency platforms and exchanges, by integrating our ground-breaking technology. Our proprietary SaaS solutions and artificial intelligence algorithms are perfectly suited to the dynamic cryptocurrency markets, having already been applied and proven with Forex and Stocks. We are committed to enhance the wide array of blockchain offerings, which includes providing turn-key solutions to serve a rapidly growing market."

Mr. Yosef further comments: "QuantGate takes the "speculation" out of investing by being able to anticipate the upcoming price behaviour of cryptocurrencies. Our proprietary algorithms, augmented with AI and machine learning, enhance our capability and intelligence to deliver on our primary mission - anticipate in real time where the market is heading !"

QuantGate Crypto will add unique crypto capabilities to QuantGate's core solutions platform. This includes robust smart-order-routing technology to provide best price and execution as well as a variety of turn-key solutions. The first application of its' cryptocurrency intelligent capabilities is already in progress with the development of "Crypto Nuvo", a mobile crypto application powered by QuantGate's algorithms and mobile SaaS infrastructure. Scheduled to launch in Q2 2021, investors can join a waitlist https://cryptonuvo.com/.

Crypto Nuvo will offer the following features:

Smart order routing technology connects to multiple exchanges and liquidity providers for access to more liquidity and better trade execution

Secure and compliant infrastructure

End-to-end solution enables integration with crypto wallet and custody solutions

Advanced investment features, portfolio management and position monitoring

Instant funding and trading of crypto assets with zero-commissions

Powered by AI to enhance both novice and advanced investor opportunities

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate System Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a fintech company operating for 10+ years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may include forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statement are inherently uncertain and that actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts

QuantGate Systems:

media@quantgatesystems.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78333