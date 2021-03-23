Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  QuantGate Systems Inc.    QGSI

QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.

(QGSI)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QuantGate Systems Inc. Launches Crypto Division: QuantGate Crypto

03/23/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) -  QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS based solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of QuantGate Crypto, a wholly-owned division of the Company, focused on providing a highly intelligent, SaaS based technology solution for various crypto companies, institutions and platform providers.

Launching this new division is a major first step in QuantGate's expansion into the cryptocurrency market, which is inherently volatile and complex, and in dire need of unbiased, performance enhancing solutions such as those provided by QuantGate Crypto.

Ilan Yosef, CTO/COO of QuantGate, states: "The focus of QuantGate Crypto is to significantly enhance cryptocurrency platforms and exchanges, by integrating our ground-breaking technology. Our proprietary SaaS solutions and artificial intelligence algorithms are perfectly suited to the dynamic cryptocurrency markets, having already been applied and proven with Forex and Stocks. We are committed to enhance the wide array of blockchain offerings, which includes providing turn-key solutions to serve a rapidly growing market."

Mr. Yosef further comments: "QuantGate takes the "speculation" out of investing by being able to anticipate the upcoming price behaviour of cryptocurrencies. Our proprietary algorithms, augmented with AI and machine learning, enhance our capability and intelligence to deliver on our primary mission - anticipate in real time where the market is heading!"

QuantGate Crypto will add unique crypto capabilities to QuantGate's core solutions platform. This includes robust smart-order-routing technology to provide best price and execution as well as a variety of turn-key solutions. The first application of its' cryptocurrency intelligent capabilities is already in progress with the development of "Crypto Nuvo", a mobile crypto application powered by QuantGate's algorithms and mobile SaaS infrastructure. Scheduled to launch in Q2 2021, investors can join a waitlist https://cryptonuvo.com/.

Crypto Nuvo will offer the following features:

  • Smart order routing technology connects to multiple exchanges and liquidity providers for access to more liquidity and better trade execution

  • Secure and compliant infrastructure 

  • End-to-end solution enables integration with crypto wallet and custody solutions

  • Advanced investment features, portfolio management and position monitoring

  • Instant funding and trading of crypto assets with zero-commissions

  • Powered by AI to enhance both novice and advanced investor opportunities

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate System Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a fintech company operating for 10+ years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may include forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statement are inherently uncertain and that actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts

QuantGate Systems:
media@quantgatesystems.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78333


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.
03:00pQUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC. LAUNCHES CRYP : QuantGate Crypto
NE
02/08QuantGate Expands Its Offering to the US Markets Through Tradier Integration
NE
01/25QuantGate Systems Inc. Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
NE
More news
Chart QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
QuantGate Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonardo Cardoso Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Policelli President
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer
Ilan Yosef Chief Operating Officer, Director & CTO
Robert Séguin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTGATE SYSTEMS INC.0.00%6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED9.44%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.61%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.19%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.76%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ