Quantify Technology : Appendix 4C - quarterly

September 2020 Quarterly Update ASX RELEASE 30 October 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Blaq Project Product Recall

Acquisition of GSM Innovations Pty Ltd from Gerard Private Holdings (Finance) Pty Ltd Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify Technology", the "Company"), a unique and disruptive player in the multi-billion-dollar IoT market, is pleased to provide its quarterly update for the period ending 30 September 2020. Quantify Technology CEO Brett Savill commented: "This has been an exciting quarter as we announced the acquisition of GSM Innovations to create Australia's leading electrical Internet of Things provider. The acquisition will broaden the product range, deepen the channels to market, reduce costs and strengthen the team. We are confident it will catapult the business into a new trajectory."

Operations Update Blaq Project Product Recall As announced on 14 July 2020, Quantify Technology announced it had discovered a technical issue with one of is devices, the Blind Controller, and had issued a recall notice. Blaq determined the devices were not fit for purpose, paused its initial order, and issued a return notice on the devices in the apartments where they had been installed. The Company agreed to reimburse Blaq for the devices and any labour costs incurred. The cost of the recalled devices was $66,000 (both for the recall Blind Controllers and other devices). The labour cost was estimated approximately to be less than $45,000. The heads of agreement with Blaq remains in place, with their initial order having been put on hold. Quantify Technology's products shall be re-evaluated once deemed fit for purpose. Acquisition of GSM Innovations to create Australia's leading electrical Internet of Things provider As announced on 30 September 2020, Quantify Technology entered into a binding terms sheet for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of GSM Innovations Pty Ltd ("GSM-I"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gerard Private Holdings (Finance) Pty Ltd. GSM-I produces a range of connected devices that can be installed by any electrician with the ability for end-users to setup and configure the devices as desired. The GSM-I product range controls lights, fans, appliances, switches, garage doors and more. The technology is scalable for partial to complete home solutions and can accommodate a variety of budgets. The product range is suitable for both new and existing homes. GSM-I, which trades under the name Zimi/Powermesh, was incubated by Gerard Private, a substantial privately owned business. The Gerard family's electrical tradition spans 100 years of supplying quality electrical products to millions of Australians, including the development of Clipsal C-Bus, one of the leading home automation brands that was acquired by Schneider Electric in 2003. Gerard Private is the parent company of GSM Electrical (Trader) which supplies into the electrical wholesale market and the GSM Retail Group which supplies into the electrical retail market. The acquisition brings the following synergy benefits to the Company: Cross-sell a more complete family of connected products. GSM Electrical Pty Ltd (" GSM Electrical ") trading under the brand, Trader, will be the exclusive distributer into the electrical wholesale market under an initial three-year agreement whereby it will distribute, promote, stock and sell the GSM-I products into the more than 900 electrical wholesalers across Australia.

The team will be strengthened. Simon Gerard will join the board and Jordan Tentori will be appointed as Chief Technology Officer, as well as joining the board. Simon is the CEO of Gerard Private which owns, GSM Electrical (Trader) and the GSM Retail Group. Jordan is the Co- Founder and General Manager of GSM-I with a demonstrated history of working nationally and internationally with electrical and lighting industries to evolve technology into commercial reality.

and internationally with electrical and lighting industries to evolve technology into commercial reality. There will be reduced costs from combining the two teams. As importantly, the GSM-I manufacturing and logistics' relationships will result in improved supply chain performance.

The Company and GSM-I will create a single, powerful software platform for all its connected products resulting in accelerated performance and greater opportunity to use the data.

GSM-I will create a single, powerful software platform for all its connected products resulting in accelerated performance and greater opportunity to use the data. Finally, GSM-I has a flexible business model that can both supply product directly and license its intellectual property via existing arrangements with GSM Electrical, Beacon Lighting and Steel-line. This flexibility will be even more attractive for partners, enabling the Company to expand into new markets and overseas The combination of the Company and GSM-I creates a leading domestic player in connected lighting with extensive sales channels in place. Its platform is cloud-based to reduce costs and complexity for distributors and end-users. It is Australian-owned and designed meaning it is tailored to the local requirements. Its intellectual property is protected through a series of patents and patents pending. It has the ability to use data to improve the end-user experience, reduce costs, and enhance security. Finally, the licensing model provides a flexible channel to expand into new markets and overseas. The smart home market in Australia is worth A$1.8 billion in 2020, and growing at a compound annual rate of 16%1. Approximately 25% of homes have some type of smart device which is anticipated will rise to over 49% in 2025. There are approximately 10 million dwellings in Australia2 with forecast additional dwellings of ~140,000 pa3. The consideration for the Acquisition will be approximately $4.8 million to be satisfied by the issue to the Vendor of: 240,000,000 Shares at issue price of $0.02 per Share (post consolidation); and

110,000,000 Performance Rights. Capital Raising As announced on 30 September 2020, in conjunction with, and as a condition to completion of, the acquisition and subject to Shareholder approval of the acquisition, Quantify Technology proposes to conduct a capital raising, issuing Shares under a placement to professional and sophisticated investors ("Placement"); and/or a pro rata offer of Shares to existing Quantify Technology shareholders ("Rights Issue"). It is proposed that the issue price of Shares under the Capital Raising will be at an issue price of $0.02 per Share, raising approximately $4 million in capital ("Capital Raising"), following completion of the Consolidation of Quantify Technology's share capital on a 25:2 basis. https://www.statista.com/outlook/279/107/smart-home/australia Australian Bureau of Statistics House Institute of Australia, 2020

The Company intends to complete the Capital Raising contemporaneously with completion of the acquisition. On completion of the acquisition of GSM-I and the Capital Raising, the Vendor will hold approximately 40% of the total issued shares in Quantify Technology. PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd ("PAC") is the lead manager in relation to the capital raising. Founded in 2013, PAC has been one of the most active and successful Australian stockbrokers and corporate financiers since that time. PAC will be supported by Westar Capital and Lazarus Corporate Finance Pty Ltd. On completion of a successful Capital Raising, PAC will be entitled to a capital raising fee of 6% of the total amount of the Capital Raising and, subject to Company shareholder approval, will be entitled to be granted 25,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.0001 each, expiring 3 years after the grant date. The options will be subject to voluntary escrow restrictions for a period of 2 years from grant. PAC is also entitled to be paid a management fee of $7,500 per month for a period of 12 months. Consolidation of Capital As announced on 30 September 2020, the company will be seeking approval from shareholders for a consolidation of securities on issue on 25:2 basis. Appendix 4C - Quarterly cash flow report During the quarter: Payments for research and development of $79,000 represented salary allocations of Quantify team members who are 100% focused on R&D activities;

Product manufacturing and operating costs paid to CASwell, totalling $107,000, including make-good costs of $71,000;

make-good costs of $71,000; Payments for staff costs represent salaries for administration, sales and general management activities;

Payments for administration and corporate costs represent general costs associated with running the Company, including ASX fees, legal fees, rent, advertising, make-good costs etc;

make-good costs etc; The aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in the current quarter Cash flows from operating activities were $32,000 comprising Directors fees, salaries and superannuation of $17,000 and corporate advisory fees to a director related entity of $15,000. Cash outlflows for the quarter were in line with management expectations. Refer to the attached Appendix 4C for further details on cash flows for the quarter.

