Quantify Technology : Device Activation Accelerates

Device Activation Accelerates

ASX RELEASE 27th November 2020

Highlights

Trader has ordered a further 10,000 devices that are due to be delivered in early 2021

Beacon Lighting is installing devices in one third of its flagship stores

There are over 5,000 active devices on the network

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify Technology", the "Company") provides this update following the announcement, on October 1st of it entering into a Binding Terms Sheet for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of GSM Innovations Pty Ltd ("Zimi"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gerard Private Holdings (Finance) Pty Ltd1. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 30th November with the capital raising expected to close shortly thereafter. This trading update provides further information on the performance of Zimi in the run up to the AGM and completion of the acquisition.

Zimi Distribution

Zimi has three main distribution partners: GSM-E ("Trader") a wholly owned subsidiary of Gerard Private Holdings (Finance) Pty Ltd; Beacon Lighting Group ("Beacon", "BLX") and Steel-line Garage Doors.

Trader has placed orders with Zimi for 10,000 devices which are due to be delivered in the first quarter of calendar year 2021. It is currently working hard to maximise sales in the run up to Christmas. These 10,000 devices will count as revenue for Zimi, and when the acquisition is completed, for Quantify Technology as well.

1 https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/QFY/02288590.pdf