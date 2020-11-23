Quantify Technology : Investor Presentation

The information contained in this document (this "Presentation") or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any Recipient or their advisers (all such information being referred to as "Information") has been prepared by Quantify Technology Holdings Limited, an Australian corporation (the "Company"). This Presentation is being provided to persons ("Recipients") who may wish to participate in one or more transactions designed by the Company to fulfil its business plans. This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information, and words such as "will", "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "estimates" and words of similar meaning are generally intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. While the Information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers give, have given or have authority to give, any representation or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the Information contained within this Presentation, and liability therefore is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or

indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the Information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this Presentation. Neither the issuance of this Presentation nor any part of its contents is to be taken as any form of commitment on the part of the Company to proceed with any transaction and the Company reserves the right to terminate any discussions or negotiations with any Recipients for any reason or for no reason at all. In no circumstances will the Company be responsible for any costs, losses or expenses incurred in connection with any appraisal or investigation of the Company. In furnishing this Presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the Recipients with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this Presentation which may become apparent. This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers. Each Recipient to whom this Presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgment, analysis and assumptions and each