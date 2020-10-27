Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
0.002 AUD   -20.00%
06:50pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Letter to Shareholders - Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
06:46pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/30QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation
PU
Quantify Technology : Letter to Shareholders - Notice of AGM and Proxy Form

10/27/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

27 October 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - NOTICE & PROXY FORM

Dear Shareholder

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX: QFY) ("Quantify Technology or the Company") is convening its Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on Monday, 30 November 2020 at 3:30pm WST at Ground Floor, 216 St Georges Terrace, Perth in Western Australia ("Meeting").

In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 1) 2020, the Company is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders. A copy of the Notice of Meeting ("Meeting") is available at the following link:

https://www.quantifytechnology.com/assets/QFY-Notice-of-AGM-IER-Online-Proxy.pdf

You may vote by attending the Meeting in person, by proxy or by appointing an authorised representative.

Voting in Person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting on the date and at the place as set out above. If possible, shareholders are asked to arrive at the venue 15 minutes prior to the time designated for the Meeting, so that the Company may check the Shareholders' holding against the Company's register and note attendance.

Voting by Proxy

Appointment of Proxy:Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, may appoint a proxy to act generally at the Meeting and to vote on their behalf. The proxy does not need to be a Shareholder.

A Shareholder that is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and should specify the proportion of votes each proxy is entitled to exercise. If a Shareholder appoints two proxies, each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholder's votes if no proportion or number of votes is specified.

Voting by proxy:A Shareholder can direct its proxy to vote for, against or abstain from voting on each Resolution by marking the appropriate box in the voting directions to your proxy section of the Proxy Form. If a proxy holder votes, they must cast all votes as directed. Any direct ed proxies that are not voted will automatically default to the Chairman, who must vote the proxies as directed in the Proxy Form.

Proxy Forms must be received by no later than 3:30pm (WST) on 28 November 2020.

Quantify Te hnology HoldingGeorgesLtd ABN: 25 113 326 524

Registered Office: Level 4, 216 St

Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Postal Address: P.O. Box 7315, Perth WA 6850

T: +61 8 6268 2622

F: +61 8 6268 2699

Details on how to lodge your proxy form can be found on the enclosed proxy form. If you have any questions about your proxy form please contact the company secretary by telephone at +61 8 6268 2622.

If COVID-19 social distancing restrictions change prior to the Meeting, the Company will advise via an ASX announcement as to any changes in the manner in which the Meeting will be held and as to whether shareholders will still be able to attend in person and participate in the usual way.

The notice is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial adviser, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser.

Yours faithfully,

Neville Bassett

Company Secretary

Quantify Te hnology HoldingGeorgesLtd ABN: 25 113 326 524

Registered Office: Level 4, 216 St

Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Postal Address: P.O. Box 7315, Perth WA 6850

T: +61 8 6268 2622

F: +61 8 6268 2699

QFY

/ /



Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:49:05 UTC

