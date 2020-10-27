Quantify Technology : Letter to Shareholders - Notice of AGM and Proxy Form

27 October 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - NOTICE & PROXY FORM

Dear Shareholder

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX: QFY) ("Quantify Technology or the Company") is convening its Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on Monday, 30 November 2020 at 3:30pm WST at Ground Floor, 216 St Georges Terrace, Perth in Western Australia ("Meeting").

In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 1) 2020, the Company is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders. A copy of the Notice of Meeting ("Meeting") is available at the following link:

https://www.quantifytechnology.com/assets/QFY-Notice-of-AGM-IER-Online-Proxy.pdf

You may vote by attending the Meeting in person, by proxy or by appointing an authorised representative.

Voting in Person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting on the date and at the place as set out above. If possible, shareholders are asked to arrive at the venue 15 minutes prior to the time designated for the Meeting, so that the Company may check the Shareholders' holding against the Company's register and note attendance.

Voting by Proxy

Appointment of Proxy:Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, may appoint a proxy to act generally at the Meeting and to vote on their behalf. The proxy does not need to be a Shareholder.

A Shareholder that is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and should specify the proportion of votes each proxy is entitled to exercise. If a Shareholder appoints two proxies, each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholder's votes if no proportion or number of votes is specified.

Voting by proxy:A Shareholder can direct its proxy to vote for, against or abstain from voting on each Resolution by marking the appropriate box in the voting directions to your proxy section of the Proxy Form. If a proxy holder votes, they must cast all votes as directed. Any direct ed proxies that are not voted will automatically default to the Chairman, who must vote the proxies as directed in the Proxy Form.

Proxy Forms must be received by no later than 3:30pm (WST) on 28 November 2020.