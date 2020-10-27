Quantify Technology : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ACN 113 326 524) (Company or Quantify) will be held at Ground Floor, 216 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA at 3.30pm (WST) on 30 November 2020 for the purpose of transacting the business referred to in this Notice of Annual General Meeting.

The Explanatory Statement that accompanies and forms part of this Notice describes the various matters to be considered.

AGENDA

To consider, and if thought fit to pass, the resolutions set out below as an advisory resolution (in respect of Resolution 1), ordinary resolutions (in respect of Resolutions 2 to 7) and as special resolutions (in respect of Resolutions 8 and 9).

Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the Financial Statements, Directors' Report, and Auditor's Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

Resolution 1: Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non- binding advisory resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report contained in the Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted by the Company."

Notes: In accordance with the Corporations Act, the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

The Directors will consider the outcome of the vote and comments made by Shareholders on the Remuneration Report at the Meeting when reviewing the Company's remuneration policies.

Resolution 2: Re-election of Peter Rossdeutscher as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 14.4 and article 58.1 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Peter Rossdeutscher retires by rotation in accordance with article 58.3 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible offers himself for election, be elected as a Director."

Resolution 3: Approval of Share Consolidation

To consider and, if thought fit to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That under and for the purposes of section 254H of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 7.20, and for all other purposes, Shareholders hereby approval and authorise the Directors to consolidate the issued share capital of the Company on the basis that every twenty-five (25) Shares on issue, be consolidated into two (2) Shares, with all fractional entitlements to be rounded up to the nearest whole number, and a corresponding consolidation of all other securities on issue, in the manner and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement (Consolidation)."