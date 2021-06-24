Log in
    QBAT   CA74765C1032

QUANTUM BATTERY METALS CORP.

(QBAT)
Quantum Battery Metals Identifies Exploration Targets on Kelso Albanel Lithium Project and Moves Towards Exploration Plan

06/24/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") received positive results from its satellite survey which identified two outcropping pegmatites. These areas will be the main focus of our phase I exploration program on the Kelso and Albanel properties located in Quebec. The Kelso property consists of 19 contiguous claims totalling roughly 1,005.38 ha and the Albanel property consists of 52 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2751.15 ha. The entire lithium property covers an area of approximately 3,756.53 hectares.

Highlights:

  • Regional infrastructure supporting low-cost exploration.
  • Easy access to power lines that cut through the property.
  • Quad access from nearby network of well-maintained "heavy haul" roads.
  • Highly active area of exploration with major contractors and suppliers nearby lowering exploration cost.

Work Program Details:

Through its work program, Quantum Battery Metals Corp. will be mapping for a phase two exploration setting up an exploration camp, further mapping locating targets, and confirming through a series of grab samples.

"We are very pleased to kick off our exploration program and the efficiency with which our company has moved forward with its execution. We eagerly await the results of this program as all signs point are very positive through the initial process," states, Andrew Sostad - CEO.

QUANTUM BATTERY METALS CORP.

"Andrew Sostad"

_______________________
Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director

Contact Information:
400 - 837 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 3N6
Phone: 604.629.2936
Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88574


© Newsfilecorp 2021
