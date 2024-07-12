Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - investment company focused on technology sector, particularly blockchain, cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence - Notes that its investee Forcrowd Srl, in which it holds a 41% stake, secures registration with the European Securities & Markets Authority as an authorised provider of crowdfunding services. Forcrowd obtains authorisation to extend its crowdfunding licence across all EU jurisdictions, Quantum explains. Forcrowd is a Milan-based equity-crowdfunding platform.

Current stock price: 0.82 pence per share, closed 1.0% lower on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 44%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.