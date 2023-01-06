Quantum Blockchain retains Lov Grover on three-month contract

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - London-based cryptocurrency researcher and investor - retains Lov Grover, the first author of a quantum algorithm for database searches, on an initial three-month contract. Grover, who will act as a special consultant for the theoretical assessment of the company's proprietary quantum version of the SHA-256 Quantum mining algorithm, has been granted 5 million warrants over Quantum's shares, exercisable at 5 pence per share before October 31.

Chief Executive Officer Francesco Gardin said: "We are extremely pleased that Dr Grover has joined our team. As a leading light in the sector, his profound knowledge of quantum computing theory and optimisation will prove essential for further refining the proprietary SHA-256 quantum version developed by QBT."

Current stock price: 1.12 pence, up 4.3% on Friday

12-month change: down 60%

