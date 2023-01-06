Advanced search
    CLP   GB00B50P5B53

QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(CLP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:13 2023-01-06 am EST
1.170 GBX   +8.84%
Quantum Blockchain retains Lov Grover on three-month contract

01/06/2023 | 06:04am EST
Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - London-based cryptocurrency researcher and investor - retains Lov Grover, the first author of a quantum algorithm for database searches, on an initial three-month contract. Grover, who will act as a special consultant for the theoretical assessment of the company's proprietary quantum version of the SHA-256 Quantum mining algorithm, has been granted 5 million warrants over Quantum's shares, exercisable at 5 pence per share before October 31.

Chief Executive Officer Francesco Gardin said: "We are extremely pleased that Dr Grover has joined our team. As a leading light in the sector, his profound knowledge of quantum computing theory and optimisation will prove essential for further refining the proprietary SHA-256 quantum version developed by QBT."

Current stock price: 1.12 pence, up 4.3% on Friday

12-month change: down 60%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 8.84% 1.17 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC. 5.81% 1.64 Delayed Quote.8.61%
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -5,40 M -5,68 M -5,68 M
Net Debt 2021 7,33 M 7,71 M 7,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 848x
EV / Sales 2021 4 687x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francesco Gardin Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reginald George Eccles Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Scott Fuhrman Non-Executive Director
Mark Michael Trafeli Non-Executive Director
James Douglas Strachan Gordon Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC-4.44%13
BLACKROCK, INC.1.87%105 323
UBS GROUP AG5.93%61 967
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.2.35%50 494
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.22%38 159
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.84%32 856