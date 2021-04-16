Quantum Announces Extension to Amalgamation Agreement with Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: QBC.P) ("Quantum") announces that it has entered into an Amended and Restated Amalgamation Agreement to extend the deadline for the completion of the proposed business combination (the "Transaction") contemplated by the Amalgamation Agreement dated February 26, 2021 with Ocumetics Technology Corp. from April 15, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Details with respect to the Transaction are set out in Quantum's press release dated March 1, 2021.

Trading of Quantum Shares

Pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, trading of the shares of Quantum has been halted on the TSXV and will remain halted until the conditions of the TSXV for the resumption of trading have been met.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

