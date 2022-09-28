Atom Computing to invest $100 mln in Colorado for quantum computer center

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Atom Computing, a Berkeley,
California-based quantum computer maker, said on Wednesday it
would invest $100 million over the next three years in Colorado
where it plans to build its next generation of quantum
computers.
It is the latest quantum computing startup to build out its
base in Boulder, Colorado. The state started to boost its
involvement in quantum computing about two years ago, said
Colorado's governor, Jared Polis, who attended Wednesday's Atom
Computing event in Boulder.
"We want to be the leader of quantum computing as this
industry creates hundreds of companies, tens of thousands of
jobs, and powers a new technology revolution," Polis told
Reuters.
Quantum computers, which use quantum mechanics, will
eventually be able to operate millions of times faster than
today's advanced supercomputers. The technology is still in its
early stages.
The University of Colorado Boulder has been a center for
quantum physics-related research, and is home to JILA, formerly
known as the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics, a
joint institute of the university and the National Institute of
Standards and Technology.
Atom Computing uses lasers to control individual atoms and
build qubits, the basic unit of quantum information. The company
has raised a total of $80 million so far, it said.
(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif.
Editing by Matthew Lewis)