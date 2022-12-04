Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Quantum Computing, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUBT   US74766W1080

QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.

(QUBT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
2.220 USD   +5.71%
10:57aEU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package
RE
12/02Ukraine war shows Europe too reliant on U.S., Finland PM says
RE
11/30Creating Impact With Quantum Technologies : Uniper and Terra Quantum to apply hybrid quantum computing in the energy industry
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package

12/04/2022 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Competition requires level playing field - von der Leyen

*

EU needs to adapt state aid schemes to new environment

*

EU and U.S. could establish "critical raw materials club"

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief said on Sunday, while offering cooperation over raw materials to counter China's dominance.

"Competition is good ... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in the Belgian city of Bruges.

"The (U.S.) Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should make us reflect on how we can improve our state aid frameworks and adapt them to a new global environment," she added.

The 27-country bloc fears that the $430 billion IRA with its generous tax breaks may lure away EU businesses and disadvantage European companies, from car manufacturers to makers of green technology.

The topic is one of several on the agenda of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council meeting on Dec. 5.

Participants include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, along with European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager.

Von der Leyen said the EU must take action to rebalance the playing field where the IRA or other measures created distortions, while cautioning that a trade war was in neither country's interest.

"We need to do our homework here in Europe, and at the same time we have to work with the United States to mitigate the disadvantages," she noted.

GREEN TRANSITION

To help European companies in the short term, the EU is working on boosting RePowerEU, the bloc's plan to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels by funding the green transition, von der Leyen said.

"However, we also need to think beyond ad-hoc solutions. The new assertive industrial policy of our competitors needs a structural answer," she said.

"This means on one hand new and additional funding (for research, innovation and strategic projects) at the EU level and ... on the other hand a higher level of policy coordination, like hydrogen, like semiconductors, quantum computing, artificial intelligence (and) biotechnology."

At the same time, Europe needs to cooperate with the United States in the face of China working with massive automobile subsidies while controlling critical raw materials, von der Leyen noted. This could mean agreeing on joint EU-U.S. standards for EV charging, for example.

"If Europe and the United States agree on common standards, we will shape global standards and not leave it to others," she said.

As regards scarce raw materials for clean tech, "Europe and the U.S. can build an alternative to this (Chinese) monopoly by establishing a critical raw materials club," von der Leyen said.

"The idea behind it is simple: It is cooperation with partners and allies on the sourcing, on the production, and on the processing that gives us the ability to overcome this monopoly." (Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
All news about QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.
10:57aEU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package
RE
12/02Ukraine war shows Europe too reliant on U.S., Finland PM says
RE
11/30Creating Impact With Quantum Technol : Uniper and Terra Quantum to apply hybrid quantum co..
AQ
11/29Qci Coo/cto Bill Mcgann To Moderate : Roadmap to Value” Workshop at Inaugural Quant..
AQ
11/22QCI Launches Free Software That Enables Quantum Computing Annealing Customers to Easily..
AQ
11/22Ericsson to invest in 6G network research in Britain
RE
11/17Eni Starts Collaboration With PASQAL On Quantum Tech For Energy Sector
MT
11/17Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says
RE
11/16Atos Signs Partnership with IQM to Deliver Quantum Computing Technologies
MT
11/14QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,20 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 592x
Capi. / Sales 2023 84,5x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Quantum Computing, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,22 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 305%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Liscouski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher B. Roberts Chief Financial Officer
William J. McGann Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Bertrand Velge Independent Director
Robert Bruce Fagenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.-34.90%118
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.27%1 901 040
SYNOPSYS INC.-2.89%53 239
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.80%50 606
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-7.47%47 300
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.02%36 028