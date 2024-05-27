Quantum Computing Inc. is a quantum optics and nanophotonic technology company. The Company provides accessible solutions with real-world industrial applications, using nanophotonic-based quantum entropy that can be used anywhere and with little to no training, operates at normal room temperatures, low power and is not burdened with environmental requirements. Its core nanophotonic-based technology is applicable to both quantum computing as well as quantum intelligence, cybersecurity, sensing and imaging solutions. The Companyâs core entropy computing capability, the Dirac series, delivers solutions for both binary and integer-based optimization problems. The Company has developed specific quantum applications for artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and remote sensing, including its reservoir photonic computer series (intelligence), reprogrammable and non-repeatable quantum random number generator (cybersecurity) and LiDAR and Vibrometer (sensing) products.

Sector Software