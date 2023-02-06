Advanced search
    QUBT   US74766W1080

QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.

(QUBT)
2023-02-06
2.955 USD   +20.12%
Quantum Computing Launches New Company, Shares Climb
DJ
08:31aQuantum Computing Inc Creates a New Subsidiary to Deliver Products and Services for the Government and Defense Sectors
PR
02/02Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints Technology Strategist Jim Simon to Create and Lead Its Technical Advisory Board as the Company Commences Product Sales
AQ
Quantum Computing Launches New Company, Shares Climb

02/06/2023 | 11:37am EST
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. climbed Monday after the software company said it has created a new entity to deliver quantum solutions to the government and defense markets.

Shares at 11:13 EST were up 22% at $3.00.

The Leesburg, Va.-based company said the products of the entity, QI Solutions Inc., include entropy quantum computing solutions and software, as well as technologies for quantum communication and quantum sensing.

"The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts and programs awarded from the U.S. government and Department of Defense," it said.

QI Solutions will act as one of its subsidiaries, Quantum Computing added.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1137ET

QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC. 13.01% 2.8282 Delayed Quote.62.91%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.36% 2813 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,20 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 656x
Capi. / Sales 2023 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 42,6%
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Liscouski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher B. Roberts Chief Financial Officer
William J. McGann Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Bertrand Velge Independent Director
Robert Bruce Fagenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.62.91%131
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.73%1 923 107
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%55 090
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.96%54 940
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 982
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.57%43 389