Quantum Computing : Q1 reports initial revenue. We expect major acquisition of QPhoton to be positive for stock. Lowering P/T to $9.

Q1 initial revenue: Quantum recently (on May 23) reported its fiscal Q1 2022 (ending March) results. The company reported initial revenue of $0.03 million. EPS was $(0.24), compared to our estimate of $(0.16). There was no consensus estimates or company guidance.

Still very early stage: Quantum's recent financial performance is reflective of its developmental and early commercialization stage and has finally reported initial revenue. The company, having recently launched several of its initial products, is currently focusing on sales and marketing of its products. We believe investors should be focused on its commercialization of its software, which we believe within the next year, the company should grow revenue quickly.

Lowering estimates: We are lowering our 2022 estimates for revenue $1.0 million, from $1.5 million, and for EPS to$(0.73) from $(0.59). Our estimates do not reflect its pending acquisition.

To acquire QPhoton: In May, the company announced that it will be acquiring QPhoton, Inc. QPhoton is a privately held company that is a leading innovator in the quantum photonic technology space. Merger consideration will be paid in stock (~37 million shares). The deal is expected to close in 2H 2022.

Investment in QPhoton: In February, the company announced a marketing agreement with QPhoton, to merge QCI's quantum software solution, Qatalyst, with QPhoton's advanced photonic quantum technologies for its application to QCI-specific solutions. As part of this agreement, Quantum will invest $2.5 million in QPhoton.

Focused on quantum computing: Quantum's flagship software solution, Qatalyst, is a ready-to-run quantum and classical software for optimization computations for faster, better, and more diverse business decisions. By being early in this rapidly growing industry, we believe Quantum is well-positioned to capture and drive a meaningful market share and industry growth.

The need for quantum computing: The rapid and widespread adoption of technologies such as the Internet, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, 3D imaging, and the Internet of Things (IoT), have served to exponentially increase the generation of data. This has driven up the demand for high-performance computing to process all this data.

Large market potential: As quantum computing hardware continues to advance, we expect a corresponding growth in demand for quantum software to run on these computers. The U.S. Government has committed $1.3 billion to funding quantum information science programs.

Balance sheet: In Q4, the company raised $8.5 million selling preferred stock. We believe the company has enough cash into 2023.

Positive high risks versus rewards: Overall, concerns outweighed by growth prospects and valuation. We believe the ~billion dollars market potentials presents high rewards for the risks.

Valuation attractive: We are maintaining our BUY rating, but lowering our 12-month price target to $9.00 from $10, based on a NPV analysis, representing significant upside from the current share price. We believe this valuation appropriately balances out the company's high risks with the company's high growth prospects and large upside opportunities.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI's expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About QPhoton

QPhoton is a quantum photonics innovation company. It develops and commercializes powerful quantum nanophotonic technology and systems to transform critical areas of industry, including healthcare, cybersecurity, finance, environment, and computer vision. QPhoton maintains a growing and diverse portfolio of patented nanophotonic and quantum technology, covering quantum sensing, imaging, information privacy, authentication, data analytics, and quantum photonic computing.

