Quantum Computing : QUBT Investor Presentation
NASDAQ: QUBT
Why QCI?
Accelerating the value of quantum computing for real world users
QCI Accelerates the Path to Quantum Value Today
Qatalyst
Quantum optimization software
Ready-to-Run
Quantum Software
• Ready-to-run on diverse QPUs, classical and hybrid
Business experts can use it
No quantum expertise needed
No vendor lock-in
Explore multiple QPUs simultaneously
Use the best QPU for the problem
Eliminates Cost, Risk and Time of Complex Quantum Software Development
QCI Accelerates & Expands the Path to Quantum Value
NASDAQ: QUBT
Ready-to-Run
Ready-to-Run
Quantum Software
Quantum Computer
Qatalyst
QPhoton
Full Stack, Ready-to-Run
Quantum Systems,
Anywhere for Anyone
Affordable and Accessible Quantum Computing Value for More Users
QCI is Uniquely Positioned to Capture Revenue
Quantum
Current
State
QPUs limited to
Elite experts
Hardware coding =
Deep cooling,
small problems
to code software
vendor lock-in
unstable,fixed configs
Elite Workforce,
High Risk and Cost
QCI
Opportunity
Solving 5-20x larger
Biz users solve
Eliminates lock-in,
Deploy anywhere, diverse
problems
optimizations now
Empowers hybrid
configurations
Quantum Anywhere
for Anyone
Disrupting and Accelerating Quantum Computing Adoption
Driving Quantum Computing Value
QCI: Qatalyst quantum optimization software
Dramatically reduced cost & risk
QCI: QAmplify QPU expansion
Solving 5-20X larger problems vs current QPU abilities
QPhoton quantum computer
Lower-cost,deploy anywhere
Quantum photonic, gate or annealer capabilities
Delivering Real-World Value to Real-World Users at Lower Cost and Risk
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Quantum Computing Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 21:45:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.
Sales 2022
1,00 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-21,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-3,51x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
74,6 M
74,6 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
74,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023
14,9x
Nbr of Employees
29
Free-Float
69,9%
Chart QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2,56 $
Average target price
9,00 $
Spread / Average Target
252%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.