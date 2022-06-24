Log in
    QUBT   US74766W1080

QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC.

(QUBT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
2.460 USD   -3.91%
QUANTUM COMPUTING : QUBT Investor Presentation
PU
INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS CANADA FUNDING FOR QUANTUM-RELATED TECHNOLOGIES &NDASH; PROPOSAL DEADLINE : July 6, 2022
AQ
QUANTUM COMPUTING : Closes Acquisition of QPhoton - Form 8-K
PU
Quantum Computing : QUBT Investor Presentation

06/24/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
NASDAQ: QUBT

Why QCI?

Accelerating the value of quantum computing for real world users

QCI Accelerates the Path to Quantum Value Today

NASDAQ: QUBT

Qatalyst

Quantum optimization software

Ready-to-Run

Quantum Software

Ready-to-run on diverse QPUs, classical and hybrid

Business experts can use it

  • No quantum expertise needed

No vendor lock-in

  • Explore multiple QPUs simultaneously
  • Use the best QPU for the problem

Eliminates Cost, Risk and Time of Complex Quantum Software Development

QCI Accelerates & Expands the Path to Quantum Value

NASDAQ: QUBT

Ready-to-Run

Ready-to-Run

Quantum Software

Quantum Computer

Qatalyst

QPhoton

Full Stack, Ready-to-Run

Quantum Systems,

Anywhere for Anyone

Affordable and Accessible Quantum Computing Value for More Users

QCI is Uniquely Positioned to Capture Revenue

NASDAQ: QUBT

Quantum

Current

State

QPUs limited to

Elite experts

Hardware coding =

Deep cooling,

small problems

to code software

vendor lock-in

unstable,fixed configs

Elite Workforce,

High Risk and Cost

QCI

Opportunity

Solving 5-20x larger

Biz users solve

Eliminates lock-in,

Deploy anywhere, diverse

problems

optimizations now

Empowers hybrid

configurations

Quantum Anywhere

for Anyone

Disrupting and Accelerating Quantum Computing Adoption

Driving Quantum Computing Value

  • QCI: Qatalyst quantum optimization software
    • Dramatically reduced cost & risk
  • QCI: QAmplify QPU expansion
    • Solving 5-20X larger problems vs current QPU abilities
  • QPhoton quantum computer
    • Lower-cost,deploy anywhere
    • Quantum photonic, gate or annealer capabilities

NASDAQ: QUBT

Delivering Real-World Value to Real-World Users at Lower Cost and Risk

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quantum Computing Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 21:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
