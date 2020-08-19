Log in
Quantum : to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Day on August 26, 2020

08/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), a global leader and pioneer in video and unstructured data solutions, today announced that it will host a Virtual Analyst & Investor Day on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The company's executive team will hold presentations and an interactive question and answer session beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) concluding at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

Quantum Virtual Analyst & Investor Day

For additional information on the event, please contact Quantum Investor Relations at rob@fnkir.com.  

About Quantum
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content - and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index on June 26, 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo, are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Public Relations Contact:

Bob Wientzen

Quantum Corporation

720-201-8125

bob.wientzen@quantum.com

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-809-4048

rob@fnkir.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-to-host-virtual-analyst--investor-day-on-august-26-2020-301114572.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
