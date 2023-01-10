Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Quantum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QMCO   US7479065010

QUANTUM CORPORATION

(QMCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-10 pm EST
1.400 USD   +16.67%
04:06pQuantum to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12
PR
10:06aQuantum Appoints Kenneth Gianella Chief Financial Officer; Sees Higher-Than-Expected Fiscal Q3 Revenue
MT
08:01aQuantum Announces CFO Transition
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantum to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12

01/10/2023 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), today announced that Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum, and Kenneth Gianella, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, which is a designated day for virtual presentations and meetings. Management is scheduled to present at 2:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023 and will be available throughout the day to host virtual meetings with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live and archived replay of the Company's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Quantum's website at www.quantum.com.

About Quantum
Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers | Brett L. Perry
P: 949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-to-participate-at-the-needham-growth-conference-on-january-12-301717002.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about QUANTUM CORPORATION
04:06pQuantum to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12
PR
10:06aQuantum Appoints Kenneth Gianella Chief Financial Officer; Sees Higher-Than-Expected Fi..
MT
08:01aQuantum Announces CFO Transition
PR
2022Quantum Files Shelf for Common Shares
MT
2022Transcript : Quantum Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
2022Quantum Corp. : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Transcript : Quantum Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
2022Quantum : Earnings Presentation Q2 2023
PU
2022QUANTUM CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
2022Quantum Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUANTUM CORPORATION
More recommendations