    QMCO   US7479065010

QUANTUM CORPORATION

(QMCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
1.620 USD   +2.53%
08:01aQuantum to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 2nd
PR
01/11Quantum Corp /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10Quantum to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12
PR
Quantum to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 2nd

01/19/2023 | 08:01am EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2023 on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after the close of the market.

Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Kenneth Gianella, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436
International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058
Conference ID: 13735709

Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: https://investors.quantum.com

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 9, 2023. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the conference ID 13732851 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same conference ID. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum
Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers | Brett Perry
P: 949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-to-release-fiscal-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-february-2nd-301725415.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
