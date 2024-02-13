All-flash file and object software delivers hot-to-cold data solution in tandem with Quantum ActiveScale

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announces that XENON Systems, a leading high-performance computing and complex data storage specialist, has purchased Quantum Myriad™, an all-flash, scale-out file and object storage software platform. XENON will offer Myriad to their customers with demanding data-intensive workloads that require high speed infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) models and multi-variant simulations across life sciences, medical research, engineering, and other high-performance computing use cases. XENON already sells Quantum ActiveScale™ object storage to their customers who are generating massive data sets and need to build a secure, low-cost private storage cloud that allows rapid and secure access to their growing research and data sets. Now, with Myriad and ActiveScale, XENON customers can uniquely achieve comprehensive end-to-end data management, unifying different classes of storage - from their hottest data to their coldest data - all from a single vendor.

XENON builds solutions to solve complex parallel compute problems and large-scale data management workflows, across both on-premises and cloud infrastructure, with a large portion of their customer base in the life sciences, research, and high-performance computing industries. These customers are expanding the use of AI models to enhance and accelerate their work, and require an ultra-fast, powerful solution that can fuel these demanding workloads and graphics processing units (GPU).

XENON recognized Myriad's innovative architecture designed to deliver blazing fast performance at any scale using the latest flash technologies. It introduces inline data services such as deduplication and compression, snapshots and clones, and metadata tagging to accelerate AI/machine learning (ML) data processing. And it uses familiar and proven cloud technologies, like microservices and Kubernetes®, to deliver cloud simplicity wherever deployed, no custom hardware required. XENON plans to showcase the Myriad system they purchased at upcoming tradeshows and to use it to demo the solution's capabilities to prospective customers.

AI workloads and GPUs require two things: hyper-speed processing on the front end, and long-term protection of the data they generate. This data needs to be retained for years, allowing for future analysis and insight as methodologies improve. XENON recognized the value of offering Myriad along with ActiveScale to address this challenge.

"Myriad features a modern architecture that can support the AI models and simulations our life sciences customers are running continually," says Dragan Dimitrovici, XENON CEO. "The fact that Quantum has comprehensive end-to-end solutions for the entire lifecycle of data—Myriad for the most challenging AI production workloads and ActiveScale for building active and cold data stores at petabyte to exabyte scale—makes their offerings especially valuable to our customers."

"XENON has been a key Quantum partner for many years, offering a wide range of our solutions, now including Myriad, ideal for life sciences and medical research, which is the customer base XENON serves. Because these use cases rely on AI to enhance and speed their work, Myriad offers the perfect solution," says Nick Elvester, general manager, primary storage for Quantum. "With ActiveScale and Mryiad, these customers are also getting a complete end-to-end, 'hot to cold' solution for their data."

XENON along with Quantum will be displaying Myriad at the Supercomputing Asia Show 2024 in Sydney, Australia (February 19-22) in booth 19. For more information about Myriad, ActiveScale, and Quantum's entire suite of end-to-end solutions, visit www.quantum.com.

About XENON

XENON Systems is a technical high-performance computing and complex data storage specialist headquartered in Melbourne Australia and delivering solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. XENON builds solutions to solve complex parallel compute problems and large-scale data management workflows, across both on-premises and cloud infrastructure.

XENON Systems has expertise deploying solutions for a range of industries with a focus on: Research, Defense, Government, Higher Education, Media and Entertainment, and the Cloud. For more information visit www.xenon.com.au.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

