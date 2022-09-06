Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Quantum Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QREE   US7476453078

QUANTUM ENERGY, INC.

(QREE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:25 2022-09-02 pm EDT
14.00 USD   +7.69%
05:51pGas producer EQT to buy peer THQ Appalachia for $5.2 bln
RE
04:45pGas producer EQT to buy peer THQ Appalachia for $5.2 bln
RE
04:34pGas producer EQT to buy peer THQ Appalachia for $5.2 bln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gas producer EQT to buy peer THQ Appalachia for $5.2 bln

09/06/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp said on Tuesday it would buy Quantum Energy-backed THQ Appalachia I LLC and associated pipeline infrastructure for $5.2 billion, as it looks to take advantage of strong commodity prices.

A surge in global natural gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has benefited U.S. natural gas producers and encouraged deals in the industry as companies try to scale up.

EQT will pay $2.6 billion in cash and about $2.6 billion in stock to THQ Appalachia, which is owned by privately held natural gas producer Tug Hill and has net production of around 760 million cubic feet per day.

The deal will add an estimated 800 million cubic feet per day of gas equivalent production, EQT said, adding it will also acquire assets of XcL Midstream, a pipeline operator that moves THQ Appalachia's gas to market, as part of the transaction.

Shares of EQT were marginally up in extended trading after the company doubled its share repurchase authorization to $2 billion and raised its 2023 debt reduction target to $4 billion. They have more than doubled this year.

Reuters on Monday reported that EQT was in advanced discussions to buy THQ Appalachia I.

RBC Capital Markets served as the financial adviser to EQT for the deal, while J.P. Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo Securities advised THQ.

Upon the closing of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter, Wil VanLoh, founder and chief executive officer of Quantum Energy Partners that backs THQ, will join EQT's board.

Last year, EQT acquired another privately owned natural gas producer, Alta Resources, for $2.9 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUANTUM ENERGY, INC. 7.69% 14 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -7.30% 381.356 Real-time Quote.135.55%
All news about QUANTUM ENERGY, INC.
05:51pGas producer EQT to buy peer THQ Appalachia for $5.2 bln
RE
04:45pGas producer EQT to buy peer THQ Appalachia for $5.2 bln
RE
04:34pGas producer EQT to buy peer THQ Appalachia for $5.2 bln
RE
08/26Quantum Energy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
08/26QUANTUM ENERGY INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/24QUANTUM ENERGY INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/12Quantum Energy, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
04/11Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buy-Back Program
AQ
04/11Quantum Energy, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $2 million worth of its shares.
CI
04/08Quantum Energy, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,32  - -
Net income 2022 -47,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,94 M 1,94 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 7 595 963x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart QUANTUM ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Quantum Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Harry Ewert Co-Chief Executive Officer
William Westbrook Chief Financial Officer
William J. Hinz Chairman
Douglas C. Bean Independent Director
Craig N. Kitchen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUM ENERGY, INC.0.00%2
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.22%398 384
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.51%308 981
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.52%204 530
BP PLC40.20%99 724
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.93%71 836