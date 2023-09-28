Quantum Exponential Group PLC - London-based quantum technology investment firm - Awarded by the UK government's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology a six-month consulting contract for analyses on the increasing private investment into the quantum sector. Says contract was won alongside Anchored In Limited, a London-based innovation consultancy with a focus in quantum technologies. Quantum Exponential Chair Ian Pearson says: "Quantum technologies and AI are key drivers of productivity, economic growth and jobs, as well as healthcare and much more. I am delighted that DSIT has chosen Quantum Exponential to advise on how the UK can build on its strengths and increase private investment into this fast-growing area."

Current stock price: 2.00 pence on Monday

12-month change: 13%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

